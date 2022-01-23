Journalist urges Arsenal owners to keep backing Mikel Arteta

The Daily Mail’s Oliver Holt has urged the Arsenal board to keep backing Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard continues to impress as the club’s manager.
Arteta is being tasked with rebuilding the club and he has been doing a decent job at that so far.
He has added a few impressive players to the squad, and he is gradually phasing out the underachievers he met at the Emirates.
The top clubs in Europe never stop strengthening their squad, and that should apply to Arsenal.
Holt has watched as Arteta works hard to make the club competitive again and he believes the smart thing Arsenal can do is to continue adding new stars to the group at the Emirates.
He writes in his column: “It feels as if Arteta is building something at Arsenal. They finished eighth in both of his previous seasons but they will be higher at the end of this year.
“Arsenal’s owners need to prove now they have the ambition to back the advances Arteta has made.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
Arsenal’s owners deserve credit for how they have backed Arteta in the transfer market so far.
The likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey have been good signings.
We need to strengthen our attack now, and if they can secure the signature of Dusan Vlahovic, then we could challenge for the Premier League title earlier than we expected.
“He is gradually phasing out the UNDERACHIEVERS he met at the Emirates”
Yeah. The same “underachievers” who won multiple FA cups
The same “underachievers” who Arteta used to win the FA cup and Community shield in his first six months in charge (when he had not implemented his style upon the squad)
The same “underachievers” who were feeling the wrath of the fans for not finishing in the top four
The same “underachievers” who got to the Europa League final
They were underachieving. That much is true because the bar is set far higher. Yet, some say that finishing sixth is a good season. If the underachievers were achieving those things, then we will gladly take them back.
Whoever gave this writer something to smoke hasn’t done him any good
I think there is only so much money you can throw at the problem it then boils down to the manager having that extra bit about him ,unfortunately for me Arteta does not have it as is evident from our constant struggles in the league and pathetic displays in the cups .
I would say give him this season and then replace him with a manager who can take these players that one step higher .
A pipe dream for some but hopefully a reality come summer .
Oliver Holt is one of the most widely respected and knowledgeable journalists for a very good reason; he writes the truth!
Haha writes the truth for the Sunday Mail …
Good one ….