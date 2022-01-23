Journalist urges Arsenal owners to keep backing Mikel Arteta

The Daily Mail’s Oliver Holt has urged the Arsenal board to keep backing Mikel Arteta as the Spaniard continues to impress as the club’s manager.

Arteta is being tasked with rebuilding the club and he has been doing a decent job at that so far.

He has added a few impressive players to the squad, and he is gradually phasing out the underachievers he met at the Emirates.

The top clubs in Europe never stop strengthening their squad, and that should apply to Arsenal.

Holt has watched as Arteta works hard to make the club competitive again and he believes the smart thing Arsenal can do is to continue adding new stars to the group at the Emirates.

He writes in his column: “It feels as if Arteta is building something at Arsenal. They finished eighth in both of his previous seasons but they will be higher at the end of this year.

“Arsenal’s owners need to prove now they have the ambition to back the advances Arteta has made.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Arsenal’s owners deserve credit for how they have backed Arteta in the transfer market so far.

The likes of Ben White, Martin Odegaard and Thomas Partey have been good signings.

We need to strengthen our attack now, and if they can secure the signature of Dusan Vlahovic, then we could challenge for the Premier League title earlier than we expected.

Watch Mikel Arteta talk about Burnley and the pressure on the race for Top Four