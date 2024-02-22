Journalist urges Arsenal to learn some dark arts to win tough European games

FC Porto employed tactical strategies, often referred to as the “dark arts,” to limit and defeat Arsenal in yesterday’s Champions League match. This is seen as a learning opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s side if they aim to succeed in European competitions.

Arsenal, aspiring to make a significant impact in the UEFA Champions League this season, faced a challenging task against a defensively resilient Porto side and suffered a 1-0 defeat in Portugal.

Porto demonstrated solidity at the back and adopted a physical approach, often disrupting Arsenal’s play with strong challenges. They displayed a level of aggression and tactical fouling to prevent the Gunners from finding their rhythm.

The Portuguese side prioritised defensive stability over expansive play, making it difficult for Arsenal to assert control over the game. The unexpected nature of Porto’s approach caught Arsenal off guard.

In response to this, Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail suggests that Arsenal must learn to be more ruthless in facing such challenges.

He writes:

“But the knockout stages are different ball game altogether. Arsenal tasted that medicine for the first time in seven years last night.

“A crash course in winning at all costs. And if Arsenal are to be successful in Europe over a longer period, they’ll need to get used to it.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Our team is still very inexperienced in Champions League football, and we expect them to perform well in the reverse fixture in London.

Our players now know better and should prepare for every tactic Porto will employ at the Emirates.

Do you want to read our whole collection of history articles? Check out our Just Arsenal History section

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…