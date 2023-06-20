Journalist urges Arsenal to target new England international

Having witnessed Eberechi Eze’s debut for the England national team, journalist Charles Watts finds himself wishing that Arsenal had been in contention to sign the talented midfielder.

Eze’s journey in football has been arduous, as he faced multiple setbacks before achieving the status of an England international. He was initially released by Arsenal at the age of 13 and later experienced another setback when Millwall let him go at the age of 18.

Nevertheless, Eze exhibited remarkable resilience and fought his way back from each setback. Today, he is widely regarded as one of the most skilful players in the Premier League, possessing a playing style that differs from what Arsenal currently have in their squad.

While Arsenal is not actively pursuing the midfielder, Watts, strongly believes that they should consider making a move for Eze. His impressive performances and unique skill set make him an appealing prospect for the club.

He said on his YouTube channel:

“He had to fight his way up the hard way and take a lot of rejections in the past, including one from Arsenal. Now he has been brilliant and made his England debut, which is fantastic for him. Huge talent. He has been great at Crystal Palace, him and Michael Olise are two fantastic players and they are doing great for Palace.

“He should be a good target. I don’t mind at all with Arsenal being linked with Eze or really pushing for him. I don’t think it’s happening. He was an Arsenal player. He was there, just like Harry Kane.”

Eze is one of the most exciting players to watch in the Premier League, as he regularly delivers top performances from midfield for Palace.

However, that does not mean he will do well on our books or he fits what we want to achieve as a club.

We trust Mikel Arteta to go after players that will make his team better than it was in the last campaign.

