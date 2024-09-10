Journalist warns Arsenal about growing interest in Saliba

Arsenal has been warned that interest from Real Madrid and other top European clubs in William Saliba will persist.

The Frenchman is arguably one of the best defenders in the world right now and has been in exceptional form for Arsenal.

It took some time for Mikel Arteta to trust him with regular game time at the Emirates, but since making his debut, Saliba has proven to be a key player for the Gunners.

Arsenal has been performing well and challenging for titles in consecutive seasons, with Saliba’s presence in defence being a crucial factor in their competitiveness.

Real Madrid is reportedly monitoring the defender and could make a bid for his signature next summer.

While Arsenal is expected to stand firm and reject any offers, they have been warned that Saliba’s suitors are unlikely to back off anytime soon.

Charles Watts says in his exclusive column on Caught Offside:

“Of course he’s going to be linked with Madrid, PSG and every other top side in Europe. Who wouldn’t want William Saliba at their club?

“I don’t know how strong Madrid’s interest is in Saliba, but he’ll be on the radar, just as he will be for the other clubs that I’ve mentioned. If you were a sporting director at a top club and you weren’t keeping tabs on Saliba’s career and how things are going at Arsenal then you wouldn’t be doing your job right.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Saliba is one of the world’s best defenders, so clubs will certainly show interest in his signature, but we must keep him.

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…