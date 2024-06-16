Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Journalists explain why Liverpool has no advantage over Arsenal in race for Dutch star

Arsenal and Liverpool have been linked with a summer move for Justin Bijlow, who is looking to leave Feyenoord for a bigger club.

The goalkeeper has been one of the finest in the Netherlands for some time, and there are many suggestions that this is his last summer in the Eredivisie.

Arsenal wants a new goalie, with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave, and Liverpool has been tipped to sign Justin Bijlow because of Arne Slot.

Slot was his manager at Feyenoord before agreeing to move to Liverpool as the coach.

This was supposed to give Liverpool an advantage in the race for his signature, but two Dutch journalists have debated that and insist it makes no difference.

Lars Teunissen and Dennie van Laar reveal that Bijlow has been on Liverpool’s radar even before Slot’s appointment.

“It is good to mention that Arne Slot has nothing to do with this yet, Liverpool already had him on the list before Slot’s appointment,” Teunissen said on Voetbal Primeur.

“He’s 26, so you shouldn’t play second fiddle.” Van Laar added.

“Arsenal is interesting, they rotate there,” says van Laar. After all, Mikel Arteta swaps David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale every now and then, but the latter seems to be leaving.”

“If you are in the luxury position of choosing between Liverpool and Arsenal, go to Arsenal,” Teunissen concluded.

Bijlow has been one of the finest goalkeepers in the Dutch top flight, and he would be eager to move to a bigger club. However, it remains unclear if he would want to join us to become a second choice.

