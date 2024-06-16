Journalists explain why Liverpool has no advantage over Arsenal in race for Dutch star

The goalkeeper has been one of the finest in the Netherlands for some time, and there are many suggestions that this is his last summer in the Eredivisie.

Arsenal wants a new goalie, with Aaron Ramsdale expected to leave, and Liverpool has been tipped to sign Justin Bijlow because of Arne Slot.

Slot was his manager at Feyenoord before agreeing to move to Liverpool as the coach.

This was supposed to give Liverpool an advantage in the race for his signature, but two Dutch journalists have debated that and insist it makes no difference.

Lars Teunissen and Dennie van Laar reveal that Bijlow has been on Liverpool’s radar even before Slot’s appointment.