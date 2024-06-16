Journalists explain why Liverpool has no advantage over Arsenal in race for Dutch star

“It is good to mention that Arne Slot has nothing to do with this yet, Liverpool already had him on the list before Slot’s appointment,” Teunissen said on Voetbal Primeur.
“He’s 26, so you shouldn’t play second fiddle.” Van Laar added.
“Arsenal is interesting, they rotate there,” says van Laar. After all, Mikel Arteta swaps David Raya and Aaron Ramsdale every now and then, but the latter seems to be leaving.”
“If you are in the luxury position of choosing between Liverpool and Arsenal, go to Arsenal,” Teunissen concluded.
Bijlow has been one of the finest goalkeepers in the Dutch top flight, and he would be eager to move to a bigger club. However, it remains unclear if he would want to join us to become a second choice.
