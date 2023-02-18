Journalists insists Arsenal are missing Partey despite beating Aston Villa

Arsenal earned a 4-2 win against Aston Villa this afternoon, with Jorginho continuing in place of Thomas Partey in the starting lineup.

Partey has missed the Gunners’ last two matches due to an injury problem and the Ghanaian midfielder has been a notable absentee.

The Gunners added Jorginho to their squad in the last transfer window and the experienced Italy international had a good game against the Villans.

However, Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel still believes they missed the influence and authority of Partey in their midfield.

He writes in his column:

“The stability the African midfielder offers is priceless, the balance he provides is invaluable.

“Without him, Arsenal are discovering just how reliant they are on his brilliance.

“His pending return represents good news for Arteta at a crucial juncture in the season.

“But by the time he is back in Arsenal red, City may be back at the Premier League summit.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

There is no denying that Partey is one of the key men in our team, but Jorginho deserves credit for how he played in the last two matches.

The Euro 2020 winner has only just come into the team, yet he has delivered some wonderful performances for us in the last two games.

He will only get better and needs encouragement from us to keep improving whenever he steps on the pitch.