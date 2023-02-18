Journalists insists Arsenal are missing Partey despite beating Aston Villa

Arsenal earned a 4-2 win against Aston Villa this afternoon, with Jorginho continuing in place of Thomas Partey in the starting lineup.
Partey has missed the Gunners’ last two matches due to an injury problem and the Ghanaian midfielder has been a notable absentee.
The Gunners added Jorginho to their squad in the last transfer window and the experienced Italy international had a good game against the Villans.
However, Daily Mail’s Sami Mokbel still believes they missed the influence and authority of Partey in their midfield.
“The stability the African midfielder offers is priceless, the balance he provides is invaluable.
“Without him, Arsenal are discovering just how reliant they are on his brilliance.
“His pending return represents good news for Arteta at a crucial juncture in the season.
“But by the time he is back in Arsenal red, City may be back at the Premier League summit.”
Just Arsenal Opinion
There is no denying that Partey is one of the key men in our team, but Jorginho deserves credit for how he played in the last two matches.
The Euro 2020 winner has only just come into the team, yet he has delivered some wonderful performances for us in the last two games.
He will only get better and needs encouragement from us to keep improving whenever he steps on the pitch.
Arsenal miss Partey today but Jorginho was excellent in his role.
Its a tough one. Partey is a midfield machine and stops many attacks. Jorghino trumps him on passing by a mile. Different players.
I dont think we missed Partey today, none of the goals could have been stopped by the midfield. They were defensive errors and poor defending.
We’re just conceding too many goals without Partey honestly, I think it was 2 today, 3 against Man city and another 3 against Man united. Jorginho not bad, infact I think he’s an upgrade to Lakonga and Elneny but let’s face it Partey’s boots are just too big to be filled easily. But let’s give Jorginho some time to settle.
I will love to see party and Joginho play together in our midfield.
Thats a conversation i was having earlier with my son. Thats what we were saying. But that means Arteta dropping Odergaard or Xhaka. Now for me either or would not be a problem but i dont see Arteta doing it unless for an injury.
Partey’s passes break lines and has a huge presence in the middle.
Look im a massive Partey fan but his range of passing and vision is not at Jorghino level.
No reason why we couldn’t play a midfield three of Partey, Jorginho and Zinchenko as Xhaka and Odegaard are in need of a break.The soft goals we are conceding must be a concern for Arteta and there comes a time when he must surely make changes at the back.Saliba has been criticised for the first goal but I thought he did well to usher Watkins on to his weaker foot.The fact that he scored from a tight angle cast doubts on the positioning of Ramsdale imo.
Seems a few of us on a similar wave length Grandad.
Ramsey positioning was wrong in the first goal
Grandad It would be complete madness to drop or even rest Odegaard for any key Prem games (all are key).
He’s irreplaceable among our present squad and head and shoulders our best CAM.
Not one of our other players can create as he does, centrally. It wont happen, save for possible injury. He ran the game at Villa and was immense.
And Ramsdale had little chance with Watkins goal. But SALIBA WAS NOT REMOTELY TIGHT ENOUGH. Surprised at your post, TBH!
Zinchecko is not supplying Trossard ball, he was rather drifting to the midfield and wasting the ball. He made Trossard looks not good enough. Same way he deprived Marinelli ball when Marinelli came on.
Trossard was in acres of space and neither he or Odergaard looked for him.