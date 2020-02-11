Arsenal join the running to sign Jude Bellingham.

Arsenal have reportedly become the latest in a long line of top European clubs to pursue the potential transfer of Birmingham City wonderkid Jude Bellingham.

The 16-year-old has been one of the stand-out players for Birmingham in the Championship this season, looking one of the most promising young talents in England.

This has led to Bellingham being linked with Manchester United by The Athletic, and it now seems Arsenal are also among his many admirers, according to the Daily Mail.

The Mail’s report goes through a long list of players on Mikel Arteta’s wish-list for the summer, with Bellingham among those being targeted.

They report the midfielder would cost around £30million and that a summer deal may be more realistic than a January one after his club held on to him this winter.

Still, Arsenal could have a tough job on their hands convincing the teenager to pick them over the likes of both Manchester clubs, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund, who are all also linked with him by the Mail.

It’s good to see us being linked with such an exciting talent, and hopefully Bellingham will look at Arsenal and see an opportunity to play regularly and develop as so many other top young players have at the Emirates Stadium in the past.