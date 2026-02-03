Jude Bellingham wants Real Madrid to beat Arsenal to Premier League star

Arsenal have emerged as one of the clubs interested in signing Sandro Tonali and were linked with a potential move for the midfielder during the most recent transfer window. Reports suggested that the Gunners held discussions with his representatives after being presented with the opportunity to add him to their squad.

Mikel Arteta is currently in charge of one of the strongest squads in the game and continues to receive backing from the club to pursue elite-level talent. Arsenal remain ambitious in the market and are prepared to compete for high-profile players who can further strengthen their team. Tonali is viewed as a midfielder who would fit well into Arteta’s system and enhance an already competitive group.

Tonali’s status at Newcastle

At Newcastle United, Tonali is regarded as one of the players the club are most reluctant to lose. He is considered a central figure in their plans, yet his quality means he continues to attract interest from some of the biggest sides in Europe. The Italian has established himself as a top-class performer and remains firmly on the radar of leading clubs.

A move to the Emirates would likely suit Tonali, where his technical ability and tactical intelligence could thrive. However, Arsenal are aware that securing his signature would not be straightforward, as competition for a player of his calibre is expected to be intense.

Real Madrid’s interest complicates pursuit

Arsenal’s task could become even more difficult due to interest from Spain. According to Football365, Real Madrid is also closely monitoring Tonali’s situation after Jude Bellingham encouraged the club to pursue a move for him. Bellingham reportedly views Tonali as one of the finest midfielders in the game and believes he would be a strong addition to the Madrid squad.

The involvement of Real Madrid would significantly complicate Arsenal’s pursuit, given their pulling power and success at the highest level. The Gunners are fully aware that competing with such a club presents a major challenge.

With this in mind, Arsenal may need to act decisively. As the season draws to a close, the Gunners could choose to intensify their interest and make a serious move for Tonali, understanding that hesitation could allow rivals to move ahead in the race for his signature.