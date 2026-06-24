Julian Alvarez for Viktor Gyokeres swap deal? Thierry Henry says no

Would you swap Viktor Gyokeres for Julian Alvarez?

It’s a question Arsenal fans may soon be debating after reports emerged suggesting Atletico Madrid could be open to discussions involving the two strikers. Alvarez has already asked to leave his present club.

Reports in Spain claim Atletico would consider allowing Alvarez to leave if Arsenal were willing to include Gyokeres in any potential deal, along with a sizeable transfer fee.

On paper, it sounds tempting. Alvarez is a World Cup winner, a Champions League winner and one of the most technically gifted forwards in world football. But Arsenal legend Thierry Henry isn’t convinced the Gunners should be rushing to make such a move.

Henry warns Arsenal against sacrificing Gyokeres

Speaking about the speculation, as quoted by Football365, Henry admitted he is a huge admirer of the Argentine forward.

Henry said: “Alvarez is one of the most complete forwards in world football today. He can press, create, score, play between the lines and make everyone around him better.”

That’s certainly not a bad endorsement from arguably Arsenal’s greatest-ever striker.

But despite his admiration for Alvarez, Henry stopped short of supporting a straight swap.

“Gyokeres gives Arsenal something different – power, presence, aggression and goals,” Henry said.

“If you’re talking about a straight swap, I’d be very careful because you’re not just exchanging players, you’re changing the identity of your attack.”

Does Henry have a point?

That’s where this debate gets really interesting.

There is little doubt Alvarez is a world-class player. At just 26, he has already won almost everything there is to win and would improve virtually any team in Europe.

But Gyokeres has become a huge part of Arsenal’s success since arriving from Sporting last summer.

His physicality, movement and goalscoring ability have given Mikel Arteta something Arsenal arguably lacked for several years – a genuine number nine capable of bullying defenders while still delivering consistently in front of goal.

Would replacing that profile with Alvarez actually make Arsenal stronger?

Or would it simply make Arsenal different?

Henry reveals his dream scenario

The most interesting part of Henry’s comments may have been his solution.

Rather than choosing between the two forwards, the Arsenal legend believes the club should be aiming even higher.

“The dream scenario would be finding a way to have players of that level in the same squad,” Henry explained.

“That’s how title-winning teams become dynasty teams.”

Now that’s a frightening thought.

An Arsenal squad containing both Gyokeres and Alvarez would certainly give Arteta enough firepower to compete on every front.

Whether that is financially realistic is another matter entirely.

For now, it remains transfer speculation. But if Arsenal were ever presented with the opportunity to exchange Gyokeres for Alvarez, Henry’s message seems clear: think very carefully before saying yes.

What do you think Gooners? Would you swap Viktor Gyokeres for Julian Alvarez, or do you agree with Thierry Henry that Arsenal should be trying to keep Gyokeres and add more quality instead?

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