Julian Alvarez has still not opened the door to move to Arsenal

Julian Alvarez has become the subject of a transfer soap opera in Spain involving the country’s top three clubs, yet he still does not want to consider a move to Arsenal, according to Team Talk.

The Argentinian forward is currently attracting strong interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid, while Atletico Madrid maintain that he is not for sale and have already rejected approaches from their domestic rivals. The situation has created significant uncertainty around his future ahead of the summer transfer window.

Atletico Madrid’s reluctance to sell to either Barcelona or Real Madrid would ordinarily be positive news for Arsenal, as it could indicate a desire to avoid strengthening direct competitors. However, the player’s own preference has complicated matters further for potential suitors outside Spain.

Spanish transfer battle for Alvarez

The attacker, who previously enjoyed a successful spell at Manchester City, has reportedly refused to open the door to a move to Mikel Arteta’s side at the Emirates Stadium. Alvarez has been on Arsenal’s radar since his time in England, but recent developments suggest the Gunners face an uphill battle to convince him.

The report states that he remains more open to a switch to Barcelona than to any other club, with no indication that he is currently interested in joining Arsenal during this transfer window. This stance significantly limits Arsenal’s chances of progressing any potential deal at this stage.

Arsenal continue to monitor the situation

Arsenal are expected to remain attentive to developments and could attempt to change the player’s mind by presenting their long-term project and ambitions. The club will likely continue to explore ways of demonstrating that a move to north London could offer both competitive success and regular involvement at the highest level.

However, at present, Alvarez is understood to view a move to the Emirates as an unattractive option compared with staying at Atletico Madrid or pursuing a transfer to Barcelona. Unless his position changes, Arsenal may be forced to consider alternative targets in their search for attacking reinforcements this summer.

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