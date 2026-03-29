Julian Alvarez
Arsenal News Arsenal Rumours

Julian Alvarez’s clause makes Arsenal move almost impossible

(Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Julian Alvarez to their squad at the end of the season following his strong performances at Atletico Madrid. The forward’s previous experience in the Premier League enhances his appeal, making him one of the standout options for Arsenal as they look to strengthen their attacking line.

Arsenal’s attacking plans

Manager Mikel Arteta is understood to be eager to reinforce his squad, particularly with uncertainty surrounding key attacking players. With Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli both expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the current campaign, Arsenal are prioritising the signing of a top striker to maintain their competitive edge.

Alvarez’s profile fits the club’s requirements, given his proven ability in English football during his time at Manchester City, where he enjoyed significant success and secured multiple trophies. His familiarity with the league and consistent performances make him an attractive target as Arsenal aim to build a more formidable squad.

Transfer stance and challenges

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are now regarded as one of Europe’s leading clubs and would be keen to bring Alvarez into their ranks. However, Atletico Madrid remain firm in their position, insisting that the player is not for sale and is not currently on the market.

Despite this stance, Arsenal have continued to monitor his situation closely and retain a strong interest in securing his signature. Any potential deal, however, appears highly challenging. Atletico Madrid have taken decisive steps to protect their asset by inserting a €500 million release clause into Alvarez’s contract. This clause presents a significant financial barrier, meaning that any interested club would need to meet that substantial valuation before negotiations could progress.

As a result, while Arsenal’s interest remains clear, completing such a transfer would require overcoming considerable obstacles.

_____________________________________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…

More Stories / Latest News
Murillo
Arsenal face big competition for Nottingham Forest man
Arsenal star leaves Wembley in a knee brace in blow to Gunners
Brahim Diaz
Tottenham joins Arsenal in the race for top La Liga star
Posted by

Tags Julian Alvarez

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors