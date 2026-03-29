Julian Alvarez’s clause makes Arsenal move almost impossible

Arsenal are reportedly keen to add Julian Alvarez to their squad at the end of the season following his strong performances at Atletico Madrid. The forward’s previous experience in the Premier League enhances his appeal, making him one of the standout options for Arsenal as they look to strengthen their attacking line.

Arsenal’s attacking plans

Manager Mikel Arteta is understood to be eager to reinforce his squad, particularly with uncertainty surrounding key attacking players. With Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli both expected to leave the Emirates at the end of the current campaign, Arsenal are prioritising the signing of a top striker to maintain their competitive edge.

Alvarez’s profile fits the club’s requirements, given his proven ability in English football during his time at Manchester City, where he enjoyed significant success and secured multiple trophies. His familiarity with the league and consistent performances make him an attractive target as Arsenal aim to build a more formidable squad.

Transfer stance and challenges

According to Fichajes, Arsenal are now regarded as one of Europe’s leading clubs and would be keen to bring Alvarez into their ranks. However, Atletico Madrid remain firm in their position, insisting that the player is not for sale and is not currently on the market.

Despite this stance, Arsenal have continued to monitor his situation closely and retain a strong interest in securing his signature. Any potential deal, however, appears highly challenging. Atletico Madrid have taken decisive steps to protect their asset by inserting a €500 million release clause into Alvarez’s contract. This clause presents a significant financial barrier, meaning that any interested club would need to meet that substantial valuation before negotiations could progress.

As a result, while Arsenal’s interest remains clear, completing such a transfer would require overcoming considerable obstacles.