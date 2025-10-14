“Jump In And Swim As Hard As You Can” Arteta inspires Super Jack’s new chapter at Luton Town

One of the kindest things Mikel Arteta has done since returning to North London was to invite Jack Wilshere back to the club to train and stay fit. The midfielder trained as if he were part of the squad, even being invited on the winter break abroad.

In his own imagination, the player himself had not ruled out his former employers offering him a short-term contract. Yet our manager knew the truth. He used to play in the same midfield as Super Jack and would have been watching from a distance. Now seeing his former teammate daily confirmed what most in the sport already knew.

It was a message that Arsenal, West Ham and Bournemouth had each tried to express. A fact that the man himself was one of the last to accept. The mind was willing, but the body was not.

Arsenal showing class once again

So why were the Gunners giving up valuable resources and time to help a talent when, at least on the pitch, they would gain nothing? Maybe it was a captain once more supporting a youngster he used to lead in the dressing room. Possibly a skipper realising that once reality was acknowledged, Wilshere would need mental support. What better comfort blanket than the warmth of the surroundings a nine-year-old grew up in?

Most cannot relate to suddenly being unable to do the job they love. Not because of failure or lack of quality, but because the body will not cooperate. At the age of 30, he could still read a game, spot a pass and see the pictures in his head. His brain still told his feet what to do, but his feet could no longer keep up.

So he retired, not wanting to go abroad to extend his career. In truth, he had been a shadow of his former self for years. He admits the impact it had on his mental health, his ego having to come to terms with the fact that nights like outplaying Xavi and Iniesta would never happen again.

How do you explain to your children that daddy is not going to the World Cup but to the local park to stay fit? You can only help someone when they want to be helped.

Outside of Arsenal’s world-class gym and coaching staff, Mikel Arteta waited for his friend to realise he was chasing illusions. Dreams of one more dance under the bright lights were just that, dreams. The Gunners were there to catch him.

Almost immediately, they created a pathway for him. Arsenal offered light in a dark time. They could not change the damage done by years of injuries, they could not turn back time, and they could not wave a magic wand. Yet they could show him how much he still had to offer the sport and that there was still a way to be part of football.

A Gunner looking after one of their own

Arsenal would not have offered Wilshere the Under-18 head coach role if they had not seen qualities that could help develop young players. Yet they equally could have hired someone more experienced. This was Arsenal showing class, looking after one of their own.

That is why he went to Norwich with their blessing, knowing the door is always open. As interim boss, Wilshere took charge of Norwich’s final two games of last season and was hurt when, despite collecting four points, he was not considered for the permanent vacancy.

The irony is that the 33-year-old said there were two moments when he properly thought about management. One was while training at Arsenal, the other when West Ham ripped up his deal and he was invited to train with Luton to stay in shape. As an eight-year-old, he had been part of their centre of excellence.

The irony will not be lost that the Hatters looked after him when they did not need to, and now he can repay them by changing their fortunes after consecutive relegations. This week they made Jack Wilshere the youngest boss in League One, the third youngest in the Football League pyramid.

Eleventh in League One is a long way from managing Arsenal one day, yet after surviving a four-stage interview process, his passion and ambition are clear.

He asked Arteta, “How do you know when you’re ready?” Apparently, the Spaniard laughed and said, “Just jump in and swim as hard as you can.”

So swim, Jack Wilshere. Enjoy the waves and swim as far as you can, because if anyone deserves it, it’s you, Super Jack. as cited by JustArsenal.

Once a Gunner, always a Gunner.

Dan Smith

