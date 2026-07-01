Jurgen Klopp aims dig at Arsenal over disallowed World Cup goal

As a German, Jurgen Klopp was naturally frustrated that what should have been a winning goal for Germany was disallowed after the referee ruled that the goalkeeper had been fouled. Germany was eliminated from the World Cup in the round of 32 by Paraguay in one of the biggest shocks of the tournament.

It is even more significant when considering that it was the first time Germany had lost a penalty shootout in the competition since competing in it.

Disallowed goal and penalty drama

Before the shootout, Jonathan Tah scored what should have been the winner, but his teammate was adjudged to have fouled the goalkeeper in the build-up from a set piece.

Arsenal are known for their set-piece strength and have previously been criticised for blocking goalkeepers from corners, leading Klopp to argue that if Germany’s disallowed goal was a foul, then similar incidents in English football would also be questioned, drawing a comparison with Arsenal’s set-piece goals on their way to winning the Premier League title.

Klopp’s reaction via the Daily Mail

Speaking via the Daily Mail, Klopp said:

‘If the goal is illegal, then Arsenal won’t be English champions.

‘They’ve scored 60 per cent of their goals that way.

‘We win the game when the ball goes in. So, of course, this is brutal.

‘There are worse things than defeats in sports. But there was only one goal, one dream, and that has been shattered. It was dramatic.

‘There are 500,000 ways to win a football match. You just have to find one.’

The comments underline Klopp’s frustration with the decision and the broader debate surrounding physicality at set pieces in modern football. Germany’s elimination will be viewed as a major disappointment given the expectations placed on the squad, and the manner of the defeat adds to the sense of controversy surrounding the match. The result leaves Paraguay celebrating one of their most significant World Cup victories.

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