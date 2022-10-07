Jurgen Klopp blown away by Arteta’s new Arsenal team “All my respect”

Klopp praises Arsenal players ahead of heavyweight Premier League clash

Mikel Arteta and Arenal host Jurgen Klopp’s underwhelming Liverpool side, knowing that a win will strengthen their case of being considered a shock name for the league title.

Even though laying hands on a Premier League trophy seems a far cry at the moment, Man City’s involvement in the Champions League and good recruitment by the Gunners in January might propel them closer to the top of the table.

Even though it seems highly unlikely, why can’t the club’s faithful dream?

It feels weird but heading into the weekend’s clash against Liverpool, Arsenal will be the favourites to claim all three points at their fortress.

The atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium has been exceptional this season. The Gunners haven’t dropped a single point at their homebase, scoring 11 goals and conceding just five.

Speaking ahead of the match against the North London outfit, Klopp only had good things to say about Arteta and his team.

“All my respect – wow – really, really good job,” Klopp said about Arteta whilst talking to the official Liverpool website. “When you need some time, nobody wants to give you time and maybe not all of us deserve time because you still have to be good to use the time and Mikel obviously did.”

He then switched focus to the Arsenal players. “They had a lot of talent already in the last few years with [Gabriel] Martinelli and everybody. I was very early excited about him, and he’s become exactly the player I expected he will be.”

Arsenal in all competitions this season: ▫️ 9 wins

▫️ 0 draws

▫️ 1 defeat

▫️ +16 GD Starting to feel like the good ol' days 🥳 pic.twitter.com/tL1w9l3d8a — B/R Football (@brfootball) October 6, 2022

“They had a lot of talent already in the last few years. Martinelli, I was very early excited about him and he became exactly the player I expected he will be.”

The German tactician had some glowing words for Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey, before shifting focus to the collective team, which the opponents have started dreading.

“Saka, from the first day since he’s playing it’s incredible. And Gabriel Jesus, if anybody knew how good he could be not in a Man City shirt, in the fixed No.9 role, No.1 in the line-up, if you want, then it was Mikel because he worked together with him.

“Same with Zinchenko, saw great things. Brought Xhaka back on track. Thomas Partey, everybody knew how good he is when he was at Atletico. The last line is now really well settled, they found a way how they want to defend. Last night obviously they played a different line-up but still lots of quality.

“It’s a young team, a very exciting team, doing really well and [that] they are in the position they are [is] well deserved. Now we go there. Obviously we don’t think about the games we played against them [last season] because it makes not too much sense. We will try to cause them problems, I think that makes sense. So, I’m looking forward to it..”

Mikel Arteta now has the best win ratio of any Arsenal manager in history (58.26%). 141 matches

82 wins

20 draws

39 losses

241 goals scored

145 goals conceded [@JoshJJames78] #afc pic.twitter.com/JW2lefQTR6 — afcstuff (@afcstuff) October 6, 2022

The match on Sunday will be exciting as hell. The opening goal might well decide the fate of the game though.

Our record against the 2020 Premier League champions hasn’t been great, to say the least. We have won only one of the past 14 meetings against Klopp’s side.

With the way things have gone in the league so far, Arsenal and Arteta will certainly have a spring in their legs. Let’s hope they convert that into all three points.

