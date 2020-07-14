Jurgen Klopp confident of Arsenal’s top four chances next season

Arsenal’s target for next season will be a return to the Champions League, which would mean that they would finish inside the Premier League’s top four and Jurgen Klopp thinks that they can achieve that.

Mikel Arteta has made the Gunners a better side since he became their manager at the end of last year.

He took over an Arsenal team that had been struggling with confidence and on a poor run of form, and he has led them to the semifinal of the FA Cup.

He will look to end this season in a Europa League place. If they achieve that or not, they will look to make a return to the Champions League next season.

The Gunners will face Liverpool in their next Premier League game and Klopp, who also inherited a poor Liverpool side that he transformed into Premier League champions within five years thinks that there is a good chance of Arteta helping Arsenal into the top four next season.

‘Unfortunately, probably yes it looks very much so,’ said Klopp, per the Metro, at his pre-match press conference when asked if Arsenal could qualify for the Champions League next season.

‘Mikel is part of this new very exciting young coaching generation. It’s really exciting to watch you can see the ideas behind it, you can see obviously that good influence by Pep.

‘He worked together with him, he probably had the same ideas already before when Mikel was still a player. You can see a massive influence from him.

‘On top of that obviously at Arsenal you have a really exciting squad and have all the different offensive players.

‘The more experienced offensive players have massive quality and then coming up a lot of really, really good ones. It looks like Arsenal will be a proper challenger again.’