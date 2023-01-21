Jurgen Klopp describes Arsenal as “the biggest problem”

Arsenal Have Reached New Heights Even Klopp Knows It

Revenge is best served cold, and Arsenal will be looking to avenge their loss to Manchester United earlier this season this weekend. Arsenal has been unforgiving to almost all Premier League teams this season, with the exception of Manchester City, whom they have yet to face in the league, and Manchester United, who surprisingly defeated them 3-1.

This imperious form has seen everything good said about Arsenal, but after all has been said and written, I’m sure hearing Jurgen Klopp describe how Arsenal have been this term is all any Gooner will want to hear today. “That’s the biggest problem. Honestly, Arsenal deserves where they are at the moment. They play outstanding football, top, top, top,” said Klopp while speaking at his press conference for the Liverpool game against Chelsea.

Arsenal currently leads the Premier League standings with 47 points after 15 wins, two draws, and one defeat. They are 5 points ahead of second-placed Manchester City and 8 points ahead of third-placed Manchester United, who visit them this Sunday.

This weekend, Arteta has a great chance to lead his team to a famous win over Manchester United and demonstrate why Klopp enjoys the way Arsenal is playing.

Sam P

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about the arrival of Leandro Trossard and the rivalry with Man United…

*****NEW***** WATCH – Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conference AND Mikel Arteta’s pre- Man United press conference on our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids