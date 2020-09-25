Jurgen Klopp gives his reaction to the job Mikel Arteta has done at Arsenal

Ahead of Arsenal’s visit to Anfield on Monday evening, Jurgen Klopp has taken out time to hail Mikel Arteta for the job he has done since he became Arsenal’s manager.

The German manager has faced the Spaniard twice this year and he has lost both games, firstly in the Premier League and then the Community Shield.

He has watched on as Arteta has transformed Arsenal from a team struggling to beat the likes of Sheffield United to a side that has beaten Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea in the last few months.

The German hailed how the former Manchester City assistant manager sets his team up against opponents including giving some players freedom while maintaining their shape.

And he claimed that Arteta has changed the mood at Arsenal as a club since he has been their manager.

‘I am not sure I should compare, but Arteta has showed in a short period he seems to be an exceptional football manager,’ the Liverpool boss said in his pre-match press conference via Mail Online.

‘The team he sets up now, the structure is exceptional. You can see the balance between defence and attack. Good organisation but freedom for players, uses them in right place.

‘He’s done a pretty impressive job. He has changed the whole mood in the club, I don’t think a lot of people thought he would have won anything but he did that with the FA Cup.

‘And now the English super cup, that’s pretty impressive. They will be a tough opponent.’

Arsenal will be looking for a fourth straight win in all competitions and third straight league win, which could see them top the Premier League.