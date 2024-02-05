Jurgen Klopp happy to admit “Arsenal deserve the three points”

Jurgen Klopp acknowledges that Mikel Arteta outwitted him tactically when Liverpool faced Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday night and lost 3-1.

Klopp, like any other football manager does heading into a game, devised a strategy that he believed would result in him leaving the Emirates with a big win. However, that wasn’t the case. The German manager, who is scheduled to depart Liverpool at the end of the season, agreed that Arsenal were the better side in that game and deserved to win.

Klopp told Sky Sports after the contest: “We didn’t play enough football. We had a completely new right triangle; we need to get used to that.

“We were not really involved in the game enough; we didn’t use Trent in the way we wanted him because we wanted Trent on the wing more in that situation.

“So many things that you think of before the game could have worked better, but in the end they didn’t.”

“In general we can admit that Arsenal deserve the three points. The circumstances were a bit strange. The goal for us was similar to the cup game. In the cup game we had even bigger chances.

“We scored the goal at half-time and having nil shots on target, but a goal is a bit stranger. We had to adapt in a lot of moments today.

“We found our way into the game, we had crosses and situations where it was close and then the second half. But if you cannot keep it open, then Arsenal might become a little nervous. The red card did not help and we had to change what we tried a lot.”

Few expected Arsenal to beat Liverpool, but they did so convincingly. I suppose if the Gunners win the league in May, this victory over the Reds will be one that many Gooners will look back on and say, “This is where we won the league.”

With Liverpool losing, they are now only two points ahead of Arsenal, putting them under pressure. If Arsenal can defeat Liverpool, the most in-form team that hadn’t lost in 15 straight league games, who can stop them?

Sam P

