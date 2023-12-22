Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Arsenal ahead of the weekend clash

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes that Arsenal is a stronger team this season compared to the previous campaign. Despite Arsenal’s strong performance last season, where they led the league standings for over 200 days, they were eventually overtaken by Manchester City, who secured the English Premier League title.

This season, Arsenal is once again in the title race and is determined to clinch the championship. The upcoming match against Liverpool will be a crucial encounter for both teams in the pursuit of the league title.

Klopp expressed his respect for Arsenal and acknowledged their development. The Gunners will face Liverpool in a highly anticipated clash at Anfield, a venue where Arsenal has historically struggled.

The German said, as quoted by Metro Sport:

‘We play a super strong team. A team that played an exceptional season last season and came back even better than last season.

‘They bring in top players, were already a top team, brought in top players that improve the team.

‘They went through in the Champions League pretty easily and play a really good Premier League campaign.

‘They looked like that (a team that could win the title last season) but then some results kicked in, I don’t know exactly the reasons.

‘I remember our last game here, they were outstanding until we found a way into the game and maybe in the end we should’ve won it.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We are an improving team, but we will not take Jurgen Klopp’s word for it.

The German’s team is behind us on the league table and he is very likely playing a mind game with us.

