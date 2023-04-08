Jurgen Klopp is looking on jealously at Arsenal’s young stars

Prior to this season, apart from Manchester City, Liverpool was the real deal in the Premier League, playing some terrific football that fans of other teams envied. Jurgen Klopp had a fantastic squad that every Premier League manager would have been delighted to have a piece of.

This season Liverpool appears to be a completely different team; they are struggling, and some of their players have been exposed as not good enough. At the moment, a few big clubs will go shopping in Liverpool. The Reds apparently failed to capitalise on their team’s notoriety to rob their competitors of bright prospects along the way.

Jamie Carragher believes that his former club could have easily robbed Arsenal of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had they taken the opportunity. Carragher mentioned all of this (how inferior his favourite Premier League club’s squad is) when discussing the forthcoming big match between Liverpool and Arsenal. “Before Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, I predicted Liverpool would beat Arteta’s side, purely because of home form.

If this game was not at Anfield, I would not be so confident Liverpool had any chance,” Carragher said on his column on the Telegraph.