Jurgen Klopp is looking on jealously at Arsenal’s young stars

Prior to this season, apart from Manchester City, Liverpool was the real deal in the Premier League, playing some terrific football that fans of other teams envied. Jurgen Klopp had a fantastic squad that every Premier League manager would have been delighted to have a piece of.
This season Liverpool appears to be a completely different team; they are struggling, and some of their players have been exposed as not good enough. At the moment, a few big clubs will go shopping in Liverpool. The Reds apparently failed to capitalise on their team’s notoriety to rob their competitors of bright prospects along the way.
Jamie Carragher believes that his former club could have easily robbed Arsenal of Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli had they taken the opportunity. Carragher mentioned all of this (how inferior his favourite Premier League club’s squad is) when discussing the forthcoming big match between Liverpool and Arsenal. “Before Tuesday’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea, I predicted Liverpool would beat Arteta’s side, purely because of home form.
If this game was not at Anfield, I would not be so confident Liverpool had any chance,” Carragher said on his column on the Telegraph.
“Jurgen Klopp has had little cause to be envious of other squads during his Liverpool reign. He does now. He must wish half of Arteta’s team were in his starting XI.
“Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli bring the lightning pace and penetration that Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane introduced to Klopp’s 4-3-3 system five years ago.
“Not so long ago, Klopp must have investigated if it was possible to lure the Arsenal duo to Merseyside. Suffice to say that ship has well and truly sailed.”
It’s difficult to imagine Saka and Martinelli leaving Arsenal at any time, is there any Gunner with a sound mind who would quit Arsenal when they appear to be a team set to dominate the Premier League in the next few years?
I don’t think so!
But is understandable that Klopp must be looking at Arteta’s team longingly, especially after our young guns take them apart tomorrow and ruin Liverpool’s season completely.
Sam P
——————————————-
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
And I was jealous that Liverpool snapped him when we were faltering with a Faulty look alike.
UCL, Super cup, Club world cup, Carabo cup, FA cup, EPL. wow! While some were content with “Top Four Trophee Hehehe”
The reds is a sleeping giant that still has the core of their squad from last year, Sane is the only noteworthy missing.
But it goes to show you just how effective the African was in Jergen Klopp team.