Jurgen Klopp is simply disrespecting English Football

I feel this topic involves everyone who loves football, especially those with an affinity towards the FA Cup.

I have a lot of respect for Jurgen Klopp, I feel Liverpool’s title win will have a lot to do with his man management.

Yet, just because I like him, it doesn’t mean I have to agree with all of his opinions, and I feel he has gone too far in disrespecting one of the English game’s greatest traditions.

"I can't believe Jurgen Klopp won't take charge of the team and the youth team will be playing. I'm really disappointed." Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's first team won't feature in their replay with Shrewsbury. Thoughts? Watch #FACup highlights

👉 https://t.co/my4ePMPVrX pic.twitter.com/m76KP9SXhD — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 26, 2020



If this was Jose Mourinho saying he was going to take the night off for a cup tie, he would be accused of arrogance for trying to tell our country how to run our game.

Klopp is not the only coach vocal about how players play too much. The problem is with Liverpool being top of the Prem, my worry is the media, other managers and even fans will follow this trend.

Football goes in cycles.

When Spain had success, everyone was suddenly trusting smaller built talent ahead of the old-fashioned striker.

Then when Germany won the World Cup, everyone needed a sweeper keeper like Neuer.

Man City buy Ederson, now everyone insists on their keeper being good with their feet.

My concern is that because the title will be won by such a margin other sides will follow.

The reality is they don’t have a 16-point gap over Man City based on playing the kids in the League Cup, nor will they have any better advantage by fielding the reserves against Shrewsbury.

And why he can’t be in the dugout is simply a man thinking he’s bigger than a competition that’s lasted 149 years so far.

The danger is this sets a precedent.

This time next year you could actually have bosses picking and choosing if a fixture is worth their time, depending on I guess if EastEnders is on?

I’ll remind you these men are paid thousands pounds a week to show up.

You know like the majority of working men and women have to show up for their jobs or don’t get paid.

If Klopp can’t be bothered to be at Anfield that night, at least don’t have the nerve to.collect your salary that week.

A manager staying away from a Cup tie will damage this tournaments credibility more than any low attendance, kick off time, weak squads, etc.

It’s why we as fans need to say enough and not let people who clearly don’t care about the cup try to damage its image.

I grew up watching Man United win a treble, City a treble, Arsenal and Chelsea won doubles.

Liverpool themselves both won the Champions League and took a title race to its final day.

So, there is zero proof that doing well in one competition will cost you in another.

If anything, there is evidence to suggest winning breeds winning.

Can you imagine a Sir Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola telling his men to settle for one trophy? They have the desire to win as much silverware as possible.

Maybe if the prize money was greater suddenly some of these coaches would care?

It’s sad that one of the biggest clubs in the world will essentially forfeit winning cups but won’t think twice about playing in America and Asia for pre-season.

In the last few years, we have scrapped extra time in the League Cup, stopped replays after a certain round in the FA Cup and now we have a winter break.

Now because the game has given in, people want to take more.

We have to say enough is enough…..

Dan Smith