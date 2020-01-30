Jurgen Klopp is simply disrespecting English Football

I feel this topic involves everyone who loves football, especially those with an affinity towards the FA Cup.
I have a lot of respect for Jurgen Klopp, I feel Liverpool’s title win will have a lot to do with his man management.
Yet, just because I like him, it doesn’t mean I have to agree with all of his opinions, and I feel he has gone too far in disrespecting one of the English game’s greatest traditions.
"I can't believe Jurgen Klopp won't take charge of the team and the youth team will be playing. I'm really disappointed."
Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool's first team won't feature in their replay with Shrewsbury.
Thoughts?
If this was Jose Mourinho saying he was going to take the night off for a cup tie, he would be accused of arrogance for trying to tell our country how to run our game.
Klopp is not the only coach vocal about how players play too much. The problem is with Liverpool being top of the Prem, my worry is the media, other managers and even fans will follow this trend.
Football goes in cycles.
When Spain had success, everyone was suddenly trusting smaller built talent ahead of the old-fashioned striker.
Then when Germany won the World Cup, everyone needed a sweeper keeper like Neuer.
Man City buy Ederson, now everyone insists on their keeper being good with their feet.
My concern is that because the title will be won by such a margin other sides will follow.
The reality is they don’t have a 16-point gap over Man City based on playing the kids in the League Cup, nor will they have any better advantage by fielding the reserves against Shrewsbury.
And why he can’t be in the dugout is simply a man thinking he’s bigger than a competition that’s lasted 149 years so far.
The danger is this sets a precedent.
This time next year you could actually have bosses picking and choosing if a fixture is worth their time, depending on I guess if EastEnders is on?
I’ll remind you these men are paid thousands pounds a week to show up.
You know like the majority of working men and women have to show up for their jobs or don’t get paid.
If Klopp can’t be bothered to be at Anfield that night, at least don’t have the nerve to.collect your salary that week.
A manager staying away from a Cup tie will damage this tournaments credibility more than any low attendance, kick off time, weak squads, etc.
It’s why we as fans need to say enough and not let people who clearly don’t care about the cup try to damage its image.
I grew up watching Man United win a treble, City a treble, Arsenal and Chelsea won doubles.
Liverpool themselves both won the Champions League and took a title race to its final day.
So, there is zero proof that doing well in one competition will cost you in another.
If anything, there is evidence to suggest winning breeds winning.
Can you imagine a Sir Alex Ferguson or Pep Guardiola telling his men to settle for one trophy? They have the desire to win as much silverware as possible.
Maybe if the prize money was greater suddenly some of these coaches would care?
It’s sad that one of the biggest clubs in the world will essentially forfeit winning cups but won’t think twice about playing in America and Asia for pre-season.
In the last few years, we have scrapped extra time in the League Cup, stopped replays after a certain round in the FA Cup and now we have a winter break.
Now because the game has given in, people want to take more.
We have to say enough is enough…..
Dan Smith
In my opinion Klopp is the best manager in the FA. Better than Arteta, Guardiola, Mick McCarthy and Jose Mourinho
What he’s done with Liverpool is highly commendable
Not really.
May 2nd we will ruin their invincible season.
I’m a Liverpool fan, so feel free to view this as biased drivel… but the stick Klopp is getting for this really winds me up. He’s not disrespecting the cup (although I certainly can’t claim it’s his favourite competition) or English football, it’s him showing respect to the players as human beings. He’s always argued that the players need a break, as has Pep, and pretty much every top class manager in the game, and he’s seen this as an opportunity to make a stand and get the powers that be to take it seriously. On one hand the clubs have been told by the premier league that they’ll have a two week break and not to organise any matches in it, friendly or otherwise, and on the other you’ve got the fa saying “have this match during that break you’re supposed to have”. Liverpool have already told the players they’ve got 2 weeks to spend some time with their families, what right do they have to tear that up? It’s the powers that be who have fluffed this up, not Klopp. He’s just pointing it out so that they do it properly next time.
I’d much rather Liverpool win the FA Cup than don’t, but I’ll back Klopp’s play on this one.
Fair point but I still oppose your stand.
You wont catch me slagging the great Jurgan Klopp off. He can put out any team he likes as far as im concerned. Im sure the Shrew will want him to play the under 12s against them in the replay. They wont mind winning against whoever, they will have beaten the mighty Liverpool if they win and Liverpool lost to a minnow. NO problem here with klopp.
His point is very valid given the situation Liverpool are in and the financial incentives and club ambition to win the league. You can’t have every club getting a winter break apart from a couple. Especially the leading team, imagine if they get two injuries in this game and go on loosing from it The fixtures should be arranged for after the winter break. This isn’t ordinary circumstances and whoever decided it would be a good idea to play these games in a winter break is daft.
I actually agree with the article regardless of how amazing a manager Klopp is
Fielding the U12’s is his choice, or the U23’s or the 1st eleven. I do feel that he is disrespecting the competition by doing a no show. I wonder if the replay was against us or Wolves as examples he’d have allowed the team a free pass? Lowly Shrewsbury who they expect to beat can make do.
Sorry, I would think less of Arteta if he did the same. Replays in this winter break were agreed in advance