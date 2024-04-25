Jurgen Klopp names two Arsenal stars as important title race contributors

Jurgen Klopp has referenced two Arsenal players who have remained consistent while explaining his team’s poor form in recent weeks.

Liverpool were beaten 2-0 by Everton last night, a result that effectively ends their title ambitions and gives Arsenal an important advantage over them.

Several key Liverpool players have suffered a shocking loss of form in recent weeks, but Arsenal stars have remained consistent.

Two of the Gunners’ biggest stars are William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes, who have been rock-solid in defense for them.

After his team’s loss to Everton, Klopp said, as quoted by Metro Sports:

‘Players who played all the games are not that fresh, but that is for other teams the same. I don’t want to use that as an excuse, really, as long as the boys are fit, not injured, that helps.

‘Let me say, Gabriel and [William] Saliba played all the games for Arsenal. Did they play a little bit less than us? I don’t even know 100 per cent but they played a lot of games as well.’

Keeping 16 clean sheets this season is a remarkable achievement and has shown how good our defenders are.

Gabriel and Saliba are two of the best defenders on the continent now, and Jurgen Klopp just confirms that everyone knows how good they are.

But they need to stay humble and continue to work hard because we haven’t won major trophies with them at the back just yet.

