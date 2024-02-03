Jurgen Klopp reckons many think Liverpool could lose to Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that a lot of people believe his Liverpool side could lose to Arsenal.

The Reds will visit the Emirates for the crucial fixture tomorrow, and it is a match that Arsenal cannot afford to lose.

While the Gunners historically struggled in matches against Liverpool, there has been a notable shift in recent times, evident in their draw against the Reds at Anfield in the reverse fixture. Additionally, Arsenal did not lose to Liverpool in the league last season and emerged victorious at home. The question now arises: can they repeat this feat?

The confidence in Arsenal’s potential is bolstered by their recent victory against Manchester City at the Emirates. Klopp is actively preparing his team to secure a win, aiming to maintain their comfortable position at the top of the league standings.

However, even the German knows winning will be tough and says, as quoted by The Sun:

“The next one is a massive one, a difficult one, Arsenal away.”

“I’m pretty sure everybody, besides Liverpool supporters, thinks we could lose there”

Defeating Liverpool is a must if we want to reignite our title challenge, but it will be very difficult.

Even without Mohamed Salah, Liverpool is the most in-form team in the Premier League right now and will give us problems.

The Reds know they cannot drop points, so they will do all they can to return from North London undefeated.

