Jurgen Klopp told to hijack Arsenal deal for Declan Rice

Liverpool is one team that needs to revamp their midfield, and Danny Murphy has told Jurgen Klopp that he needs to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice’s signature.

According to multiple reports in recent weeks, Arteta has identified Declan Rice as his top summer target. To sum up, Arsenal’s summer transfer window success could be determined by their ability to sign Rice from West Ham.

Chelsea may not be desperate to sign Rice after signing Enzo Fernandes, but Murphy has told Liverpool that they must be involved in Rice’s future.

“But I don’t think they just need one; I think they probably need two. I’d go for Bellingham and Rice,” said Murphy on talkSPORT about Liverpool’s midfield overhaul.

“I’d try and get them both. Why not? Go hard or go home on two big signings, rather than four or five. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham walking into that midfield with Thiago… that’s exciting.”

Rice is thought to have already committed to a move to the Emirates. Apparently, he sees Mikel Arteta as a manager who can take him to the next level. Hopefully, the 22-year-old is not persuaded to move to Anfield.

  1. Surely , before expecting Ricd to come tous , we need to wait to see what his asking price is and whether or not we are willing to meet it.

    There are many other factors involved in ANY possible transfer of this magnitude, before any club or fan should assume the player will come to them.
    The players own preference, even IF correctly reported, is but ONE of several factors to consider and I am not convinced by deliberately simplistic arguments.

  2. It’s between us and Chelsea as he wants to remain in London, Chelsea has too much baggage with huge egos, whereas we have harmony, stability, ambition and calm and we have the Arteta ideology kicking in, who wouldn’t want to come to Arsenal

