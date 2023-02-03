Jurgen Klopp told to hijack Arsenal deal for Declan Rice

Declan Rice Set To Join Arsenal: Jurgen Klopp Told To Disrupt Move by Darren

Liverpool is one team that needs to revamp their midfield, and Danny Murphy has told Jurgen Klopp that he needs to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice’s signature.

According to multiple reports in recent weeks, Arteta has identified Declan Rice as his top summer target. To sum up, Arsenal’s summer transfer window success could be determined by their ability to sign Rice from West Ham.

Chelsea may not be desperate to sign Rice after signing Enzo Fernandes, but Murphy has told Liverpool that they must be involved in Rice’s future.

✅ “There’s a rebuild needed… Liverpool’s midfield area needs freshening up.” 👀 “I’d go for Bellingham and Declan Rice!” 🤩 “Imagine Jude Bellingham & Declan Rice walking into that midfield with Thiago!” Danny Murphy wants #LFC to bring in two HUGE signings this summer! 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HRzu63zeAo — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) February 1, 2023

“But I don’t think they just need one; I think they probably need two. I’d go for Bellingham and Rice,” said Murphy on talkSPORT about Liverpool’s midfield overhaul.

“I’d try and get them both. Why not? Go hard or go home on two big signings, rather than four or five. Declan Rice and Jude Bellingham walking into that midfield with Thiago… that’s exciting.”

Rice is thought to have already committed to a move to the Emirates. Apparently, he sees Mikel Arteta as a manager who can take him to the next level. Hopefully, the 22-year-old is not persuaded to move to Anfield.

