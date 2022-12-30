Jurgen Klopp’s assistant gives Arteta “The biggest compliment in football”

Liverpool coach opens up about a game-changing Gunner

Hearing the Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp’s assistant, Pep Ljinders, speak about what Arteta has done for the game could make your day. In his own words, as per Four Four Two, Ljinders, who undertook the same coaching course as Arteta, says, “I loved every second [on the coaching course with Arteta]. Mikel and I were in the same position at that time: him assisting Pep, me assisting Jurgen. Curiosity and respect – so many similarities.

“I want people I respect to do well. Except against us! He is transforming the club [Arsenal]. There isn’t a bigger compliment in football.”

When your competitors talk about you, you know you’re doing something fantastic. This season, much has been said about Arsenal’s transformation. Many can’t believe how Arteta has transformed Arsenal from “league pretenders” to “league contenders”.

Arsenal blew a clear chance to return to Champions League football at the end of last season, when they were favourites to finish fourth with five games remaining but had to settle for fifth.

Flash forward: after only losing and drawing once in 15 games, Arsenal sits atop the Premier League table with 40 points, 5 points clear of defending champions Manchester City.

If Arsenal can just match their main rivals’ results, why can’t the Premier League title come to the Emirates this summer?

Daniel O

Mikel Arteta on West Ham win, Nketiah's success and Wenger's comeback and Arsenal's winning run.

