Jurrien Timber admits he loves high-scoring wins after the West Ham game

Jurrien Timber expressed his delight after Arsenal delivered a commanding performance against West Ham, scoring five goals in a match that showcased the team’s attacking prowess. The Gunners have been in excellent form recently, and their performance against the Hammers was a testament to their growing confidence and sharpness on the pitch.

Arsenal’s ability to score five goals in the first half alone highlighted their dominance and tactical superiority. Despite easing off in the second half to focus on managing the game, Arsenal demonstrated their ability to control matches and secure crucial points.

Timber, who played a key role in the game, was thrilled to be part of such an emphatic victory. Speaking to the BBC after the match, he said:

“It was fun to play in. We scored a lot of goals, and it’s always fun to score a lot of goals. We showed some really great football; we just need to keep this momentum going because we have a really tough game to come against Man United [on Wednesday].”

The defender’s comments reflect the team’s current mindset—while they take pride in their recent performances, there’s a clear focus on maintaining their form as they face more challenging fixtures in the coming weeks.

Arsenal’s back-to-back games with five goals scored demonstrate that Mikel Arteta’s side is rediscovering its best shape. The combination of attacking brilliance, midfield creativity, and defensive stability has made the Gunners a formidable force. However, as Timber rightly pointed out, there’s no room for complacency, with Manchester United and other tough opponents looming on the horizon.

For Arsenal fans, this resurgence is a promising sign. If the team continues to build on this momentum, they could find themselves in a strong position to challenge for silverware this season.

