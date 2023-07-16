Jurrien Timber believes he is a perfect fit for Arsenal “A lot of similarities”

Timber believes he is a perfect fit for Arsenal Football Club

Jurrien Timber, Arsenal’s latest signing from Ajax, is confident that his playing style is a perfect match for the club and the Premier League. The versatile defender, who can operate centrally, on the right, or even in midfield, joins the Gunners after an impressive campaign with the Dutch giants.

In discussing his move to Arsenal, the Dutchman expressed his excitement about the opportunity and his belief that his style of play aligns with the club’s philosophy. He revealed, “I can see a lot of similarities, especially in the way Arsenal and Ajax want to play.”

New Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber in the Eredivisie last season…🥇📊 pic.twitter.com/Yn1Pv4YSYC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) July 15, 2023

He continued, “Of course, this is a bigger league, and everything is bigger here, I can see that immediately. This is the way they teach you in the youth already, and I’m happy I got to learn that at Ajax.”

He further went onto say that, “I think also that’s the reason they bought me and they want me, because they know I can play this style. And now it’s for me to show everyone and also in the Premier League that I can do the same things.”

As a right-footed defender who possesses speed and composure on the ball, Timber’s attributes align well with the Gunners’ playing style. He revealed, “I watched a lot of Arsenal’s games on TV last season, and I’m confident I can make a smooth transition to English football.”

Jurrien Timber is a Gunner ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fknQjcY0Yg — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 14, 2023

His passing statistics from last season further highlight his contribution to the team’s attacking play, as he played more passes into the final third than any other central defender in Europe’s top five leagues.

Having experienced success with Ajax, winning the Eredivisie title in his first two seasons, Timber now seeks to make a mark in the Premier League. He looks forward to playing his first game at the Emirates Stadium and is eager to embrace the challenges and excitement of the league, both at home and away.

“My first game in the Emirates, that’s something I look forward to, but also the Premier League. I’m just excited to be here. I’m excited to play,” the youngster expressed with enthusiasm.

Jurrien Timber already loves Arsenal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/vwowjDp09k — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) July 14, 2023

Jurrien Timber’s arrival at Arsenal adds versatility and talent to the team’s defensive options. His confidence in his ability to adapt to the Premier League, combined with his familiarity with the North London outfit’s playing style, bodes well for his integration into the squad.

As Timber looks ahead to his journey with the Gunners, his excitement and determination to succeed are palpable, making him an exciting addition to the Arsenal family.

Writer – Yash Bisht

