Jurrien Timber continues to improve with his first Arsenal goal against Man United

On Wednesday night, Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0, marking their fourth consecutive victory since the November international break. The Gunners’ remarkable performances came after a tough stretch leading up to the November break, where they were winless (2 draws and 2 losses), is down to the Gunners rising up to the occasion.

Jurrien Timber is one of those Gunners who has massively stepped up. His brilliance shines through consistently, game after game. On Wednesday night, he was the other Gunner who stood out, apart from William Saliba and Declan Rice, who both had impressive performances.

His security while in possession is impressive; he demonstrates excellent press resistance on the ball, capable of dribbling to advance Arsenal through defensive blocks, which invigorates the team’s right flank.

Whether on the ball or not, Timber brings a sense of composure and confidence to our Gunners. His patience in one-on-one situations, along with his skill in blocking angles prior to engaging in duels, bolsters Arsenal’s defensive confidence on the right-hand side. Bukayo Saka can focus solely on his offensive contributions, without the burden of defensive responsibilities alongside him.

Erik Ten Hag, while he was still at Manchester United, expressed a strong interest in acquiring Jurrien Timber, but they could not finalise the deal. He scored his first league goal for Arsenal against the Red Devils, which must have been quite frustrating for United fans, as he could have been one of their own.

Simon Collings gave him an 8/10 rating for his performance against United, while JustArsenal player ratings made him joint MOTM with 8.5, highlighting how the Dutchman is cementing his spot at right back.

“Scored the all-important opening goal by heading home from a corner. Capped off another great performance. Has made Arsenal’s right flank even better,” Collings stated via the Evening Standard.

Considering now that he’s finding his rhythm, it should be scary how much better he could be; don’t you think so?

That said, how impressed are you with Timber?

Daniel O

