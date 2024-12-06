Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with a header
Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Jurrien Timber continues to improve with his first Arsenal goal against Man United

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team's first goal with a header (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

On Wednesday night, Arsenal beat Manchester United 2-0, marking their fourth consecutive victory since the November international break. The Gunners’ remarkable performances came after a tough stretch leading up to the November break, where they were winless (2 draws and 2 losses), is down to the Gunners rising up to the occasion.

Jurrien Timber is one of those Gunners who has massively stepped up. His brilliance shines through consistently, game after game. On Wednesday night, he was the other Gunner who stood out, apart from William Saliba and Declan Rice, who both had impressive performances.
His security while in possession is impressive; he demonstrates excellent press resistance on the ball, capable of dribbling to advance Arsenal through defensive blocks, which invigorates the team’s right flank.

Whether on the ball or not, Timber brings a sense of composure and confidence to our Gunners. His patience in one-on-one situations, along with his skill in blocking angles prior to engaging in duels, bolsters Arsenal’s defensive confidence on the right-hand side. Bukayo Saka can focus solely on his offensive contributions, without the burden of defensive responsibilities alongside him.

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal scores his team's first goal with a header as Andre Onana of Manchester United fails to make a save during
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal scores his team’s first goal with a header as Andre Onana of Manchester United fails to make a save during (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – DECEMBER 04: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s first goal with a header as Andre Onana of Manchester United fails to make a save during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Manchester United FC at Emirates Stadium on December 04, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Erik Ten Hag, while he was still at Manchester United, expressed a strong interest in acquiring Jurrien Timber, but they could not finalise the deal. He scored his first league goal for Arsenal against the Red Devils, which must have been quite frustrating for United fans, as he could have been one of their own.

Simon Collings gave him an 8/10 rating for his performance against United, while JustArsenal player ratings made him joint MOTM with 8.5, highlighting how the Dutchman is cementing his spot at right back.

“Scored the all-important opening goal by heading home from a corner. Capped off another great performance. Has made Arsenal’s right flank even better,” Collings stated via the Evening Standard.

Considering now that he’s finding his rhythm, it should be scary how much better he could be; don’t you think so?

That said, how impressed are you with Timber?

Daniel O

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Emily Fox is a hit with Gooners who voted her Arsenal Women’s November Player of the Month
Mikel Arteta
Mikel Arteta continues his amazing record against former bogey-team Man United
“Form is really kicking in.” Arsenal Women’s Alessia Russo on the team’s resurgence
Posted by

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors