Jurrien Timber discusses how different Lewis-Skelly is on and off the pitch

Myles Lewis-Skelly is arguably Arsenal’s breakout star of the season, and the Englishman is a joy to watch every time he steps onto the pitch at the Emirates. Arsenal have some of the best players in England within their squad, and it signed a new left-back when this season began. The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori meant that Arsenal had more left-backs than they needed, although little did they know that they would soon unearth another outstanding player in that role.

The Gunners gave Lewis-Skelly an opportunity, and the rest, as they say, is history for the Londoners. Lewis-Skelly has made the left-back position his own at the Emirates, consistently delivering one mature and impressive performance after another. Arsenal is fortunate to have him on their squad, and Jurrien Timber has spoken about who the teenager is both as a player and as a person.

Timber is himself enjoying a fantastic season at the Emirates and has been amazed by the performances of Lewis-Skelly for the club. The Arsenal defender recently spoke about his impressive teammate and said in The Big Interview, “It’s incredible, it’s incredible with him, I want to say he’s a kid, but he’s not a kid anymore, I think he’s so mature, he’s special you know. He does it on the biggest stage, he just does it. Off the pitch he’s so nice and kind, you don’t see the lion that comes out on the pitch, which I love to see, The whole backline the level is insane, we push each other and I’m lucky to be a part of it.”

Timber’s remarks highlight just how impressive Lewis-Skelly has been this season. The young defender’s maturity and composure on the pitch have distinguished him as a standout performer in a highly competitive squad. His ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages reflects a temperament and talent that belie his age, earning the respect and admiration of his teammates. Lewis-Skelly has been unbelievable, and he is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the group since he made his debut this term.