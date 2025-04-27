Jurrien Timber discusses how different Lewis-Skelly is on and off the pitch

Myles Lewis-Skelly is arguably Arsenal’s breakout star of the season, and the Englishman is a joy to watch every time he steps onto the pitch at the Emirates. Arsenal have some of the best players in England within their squad, and it signed a new left-back when this season began. The arrival of Riccardo Calafiori meant that Arsenal had more left-backs than they needed, although little did they know that they would soon unearth another outstanding player in that role.
The Gunners gave Lewis-Skelly an opportunity, and the rest, as they say, is history for the Londoners. Lewis-Skelly has made the left-back position his own at the Emirates, consistently delivering one mature and impressive performance after another. Arsenal is fortunate to have him on their squad, and Jurrien Timber has spoken about who the teenager is both as a player and as a person.
Timber is himself enjoying a fantastic season at the Emirates and has been amazed by the performances of Lewis-Skelly for the club. The Arsenal defender recently spoke about his impressive teammate and said in The Big Interview, “It’s incredible, it’s incredible with him, I want to say he’s a kid, but he’s not a kid anymore, I think he’s so mature, he’s special you know. He does it on the biggest stage, he just does it. Off the pitch he’s so nice and kind, you don’t see the lion that comes out on the pitch, which I love to see, The whole backline the level is insane, we push each other and I’m lucky to be a part of it.”
Timber’s remarks highlight just how impressive Lewis-Skelly has been this season. The young defender’s maturity and composure on the pitch have distinguished him as a standout performer in a highly competitive squad. His ability to rise to the occasion on the biggest stages reflects a temperament and talent that belie his age, earning the respect and admiration of his teammates. Lewis-Skelly has been unbelievable, and he is undoubtedly one of the finest players in the group since he made his debut this term.
This kid has been nothing but a revelation, I remember when the gaffer first gave him a gentle introduction at left back.
Various armchair managers said he was overrated and he’s not ready and should first tried in midfield, the gaffer has silence the critics on this one.
He’s actually ahead of the Nwaneri kid in their development
I tell you Nwaneri is good and even better than Lewis Skelly though they play in different positions it is just that Saka is miles away good at is position in the premier league so no chance of Nwaneri benching him, Arteta is just afraid also to bench struggling Odegaard for Nwaneri maybe because he knows he will loose both is position and captain armband, Lewis Skelly has been doing fine in the absence of the ever injured Calafiuri and that has given him chance to showcase is talent though in a much unfamiliar position.
Has he ?
The title could be lost today and he’s silenced the critics ?
Nah I maintain he would be better in forward positions , has made lots of mistakes early in his career
For example a must win game against West Ham , how did his red card prove critics wrong ?
Or when he gets away with a red card against PSV ?
Or he’s out of position for numerous goals ?