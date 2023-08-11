Jurrien Timber discusses what his best position will be in Arsenal’s line up?

Which is Jurrien Timber’s best playing position in Arteta’s line-up?

When Arsenal turned their attention to signing the 22-year-old from Ajax, everyone was convinced he would take over the right-back spot. However, after watching him unleashed at left back in his competitive debut and impress in the position, one may wonder if it were up to the Dutch international to choose where to play. Where would he choose?

In an interview with Sky Sports, he was asked to reveal his favourite position. In response, the ex-Ajax star made a hilarious claim, not openly picking one position as his preferred position.

“I don’t want to say because I don’t want the coach to know it! Chuckles. I’m happy if I can play, to be honest! It doesn’t matter where the coach wants to put me. I will do my best and give everything I can,” said Timber.

Timber was a defensive transfer masterstroke; there’s no doubt about it. His versatility could come in handy for Arsenal as the season goes on. After his debut in pre-season in July, Mikel Arteta said, “He’s a really versatile player. We can use him in different positions within those positions. He gives you the capacity to invert and occupy different spaces. He’s so comfortable on the ball in that phase.”

With Gabriel, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Oleksander Zinchenko, Ben White, Takehiro Tomiysu, Rob Holding (if he stays), and Kieran Tierney (if he stays), Arteta boasts one of the strongest defenses around. His defensive depth is unmatched.

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…