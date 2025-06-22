Jurrien Timber expects to have a lot of new teammates at Arsenal next season

Jurrien Timber is expecting to see several new teammates at Arsenal when he returns for pre-season preparations ahead of the upcoming campaign. The Gunners are looking to build on another season in which they challenged but ultimately failed to secure major silverware.

Having fallen short in their pursuit of trophies during the 2024/2025 Premier League season, Arsenal are reportedly planning to bolster their squad with new signings. The ambition is clear, but progress in the transfer market has been slower than many supporters had hoped.

Other Clubs Are Moving Faster

While domestic rivals such as Manchester City and Liverpool have already secured key additions to their squads, Arsenal continue to negotiate on multiple fronts. These ongoing discussions have yet to yield any confirmed signings, leading to growing impatience among fans eager to see fresh talent added to the ranks.

The club’s lack of early movement in the window has been a cause for concern, particularly when set against the swift business of their main competitors. However, Timber remains confident that the club’s plans will soon bear fruit. As he continues his recovery from the injury he sustained at the end of last season, the defender is optimistic that reinforcements will arrive.

Timber Confident in Summer Recruitment

In comments cited by The Sun, Timber said:

“It will definitely be a busy one for Arsenal. I think we’ll get a lot of players, because we had so many injuries last season. At one point, we almost had no players left. So, they definitely want to get players for the depth.”

His comments echo a growing sentiment among those close to the club that depth was one of the major weaknesses last season. Injuries exposed limitations in the squad, especially during critical phases of the campaign.

If Arsenal are to mount a stronger title challenge and make meaningful progress in Europe, investment in depth and quality is essential. Supporters will be hoping Timber’s optimism proves accurate and that the club’s activity in the market soon matches their ambition on the pitch.

