Jurrien Timber explains what he thinks about a trip to the City Ground

Jurrien Timber is determined to end this season with a Premier League winners’ medal, and he understands that contributing to Arsenal’s success is key to achieving that goal. The Dutchman has become one of the most important players at the Emirates and is expected to be part of the starting lineup for Arsenal’s upcoming match against Nottingham Forest.

Forest has emerged as one of the hardest clubs to play against this season, and they will be eager to cause an upset against Arsenal. The Gunners are not without their vulnerabilities, as injuries have taken a toll on their squad, making this a prime opportunity for Forest to avenge their loss in the reverse fixture earlier in the season.

The City Ground has become a tough venue for many teams to visit this campaign, with even the likes of Liverpool finding it challenging. Arsenal are fully aware that this will be a difficult match, and they are preparing for a hard-fought battle. Despite this, Timber and his teammates remain focused on their goal of securing all three points.

Speaking about the upcoming game, Timber said, as quoted by Arsenal Media: “It’s going to be a really tough game. I’ve never played there but I heard about it. They’re doing really well but it’s the same for every game. West Ham at home isn’t easy. We weren’t good but there are no easy games in the Premier League so on Wednesday we have to be at our best to win at Nottingham.”

Nottingham Forest may well be one of the toughest clubs to face in the Premier League this season, and it is always possible for them to cause an upset. However, Arsenal have the quality and the players to win the game, and they will be focused on delivering a strong performance to keep their title aspirations alive. The task ahead may be difficult, but Timber and his teammates are determined to rise to the challenge and put the weekend’s defeat against West Ham behind them.