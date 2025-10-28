Jurrien Timber fires title warning to Arsenal teammates

One of Arsenal’s standout performers this season has urged his teammates to stay grounded in their pursuit of glory despite their excellent run of form. Mikel Arteta’s side are currently leading the Premier League after putting together a four-game winning streak. Crucially, they are now several points clear of their main rivals, sitting in a strong position just nine games into the campaign.

The Gunners have also impressed in other competitions, winning four of their EFL Cup and Champions League fixtures so far. Confidence is growing around the Emirates, but Jurrien Timber has reminded everyone inside the dressing room to stay focused on the task ahead.

Timber urges calm amid Arsenal’s strong start

Speaking via Football London, Timber said: “It is good to stay neutral, and not to get too high. Obviously, we’ve been doing well, but it’s still early in the season, and we just have to keep getting better game by game. The next game is already in three days, which is a (Carabao) Cup match (against Brighton), and the next Premier League game (against Burnley) is going to be tough as well.

“So, let’s keep our feet on the ground and keep working hard, and then from there, we’ll see what happens.”

Lessons learned from past title races

The 2022-23 and 2023-24 campaigns serve as perfect reminders of why Arsenal must remain composed. On both occasions, they came agonisingly close to lifting the title, only to fall short in the final weeks. This season is still in its early stages, and there will be many twists and turns before May.

Nevertheless, the Gunners have put themselves in an excellent position compared to their rivals. Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea have all shown inconsistency so far, and that could play to Mikel Arteta’s advantage.

Looking ahead, Arsenal are back in action on Wednesday night in the EFL Cup as they host Brighton at the Emirates. A clean sheet would see them complete October without conceding a single goal, underlining just how dominant they have become in all competitions with “phenomenal” stats.

Benjamin Kenneth

