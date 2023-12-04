Jurrien Timber gives Arsenal fans a positive update on his injury

There has been much speculation about how long Jurrien Timber would be out of action for since he was devastated by an ACL injury in his Arsenal debut. There were recent repòrts from the Netherlands that supposedly revealed that the Dutchman had no chance of recovering ahead of this coming summer’s Euro2024 tournament.

But now Timber himself has come out with a much more positive outlook on his rehabilitation. “I’m making good progress,” he told The Breakdown Live. “It won’t be the whole season [out], I hope, I know it’s going well. It’s hard at the same time, but I’m doing my best, working hard, and just enjoying being busy.”

But the important thing as that he is settling into London and getting to know his team-mates better, and he had nothing but praise for the cameraderie he has enjoyed since his big setback. “It makes it easier, I see them every day on the training ground. I basically train the same time as them, it makes it easier,” he said.

“The boys are fun, it’s a young squad, and even the older guys are fun so I stay connected with them and I see them every day. For me that makes it so much easier to do my rehab well.”

“The moment I stepped in, I noticed it immediately; how warm the club is, how the connection is between the players and the club and the fans.

“It’s nice to be part of obviously, I think the moment I came in the first thing I noticed was that you just don’t have a lot of egos in this team.

“I said not a lot but I think no one has like a big ego and at the same time everyone is performing, so I think those that was the first thing that surprised me when I came in to this group. It’s still the same thing, I think everyone is still humble and hungry.

“I’m enjoying every game. Even though I’m not playing, I’m really enjoying it and the fans are amazing. The team is performing well.”

Great news, Jurrien. We all want you come back even fitter and stronger in time to help us secure the title!

