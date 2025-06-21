Jurrien Timber gives more details about his end-of-season injury

Jurrien Timber has proven himself to be one of the most committed and resilient members of the Arsenal squad, demonstrating an unwavering determination to contribute to the team even under difficult circumstances. The Dutch defender arrived at the Emirates with high expectations, only to suffer a long-term injury almost immediately after the start of competitive play.

This unfortunate setback saw Timber sidelined for the majority of the campaign. Despite the disappointment, he remained focused on recovery and eventually returned to action, quickly re-establishing himself as an important part of Mikel Arteta’s defensive setup. His willingness to operate in various positions across the back line reflects both his versatility and his desire to serve the team’s needs above his own.

Playing Through Pain to Contribute

Timber has consistently given his all on the pitch and has rarely faced criticism from fans or pundits. His work ethic and professionalism have earned him respect throughout the club, particularly given the physical challenges he has faced. Towards the end of last season, Timber was once again hampered by injury but chose to push through the pain in order to continue helping his team.

Speaking about the situation, he revealed the extent of his discomfort and the medical advice he received. As quoted by Sport Witness, he said:

“It got worse and worse. I had an Oranje scan, and the conclusion was that I had to undergo surgery at the end of the season. I wanted to play at Arsenal, but it was hard. Sometimes the pain is much worse. I’ve been through how that feels now. I only trained one day before the match.”

Recovery Hopes Ahead of Pre-Season

Timber’s comments shed light on the physical toll professional football can take, particularly for players committed to pushing their limits. His decision to delay surgery and play through significant discomfort illustrates his strong mentality and dedication to the Arsenal cause.

As the club prepares for the upcoming season, hopes are high that Timber will return to full fitness in time for pre-season. His presence in the squad could prove vital as Arsenal look to build upon the progress made in recent campaigns and push for major honours.

