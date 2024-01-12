Jurrien Timber has always been an Arsenal fan his brother reveals

Jurrien Timber was very close to joining Manchester United last season but decided to stay at Ajax because he wanted to secure his place in the World Cup squad.

This season, he made a move to Arsenal, and it appears to be the Gunners’ gain after United’s missed opportunity.

The defender has been sidelined due to injury since his first league game of the season and may not return until the final weeks of the campaign.

Despite his absence, Timber is considered an important and quality signing by Arsenal, and the club expects him to repay the faith they showed in acquiring him from Ajax.

Jurrien’s brother, Quinten Timber, has now discussed Jurrien’s preferred team while growing up and reveals that it was always Arsenal.

“After the match against West Ham United, we had a photo with Thierry Henry,” he told De Telegraaf, relayed by Utrecht Fans.

“Everyone knows what kind of player he was, and I thought it was special to see him. I mainly know him from his time at Barcelona.

“I didn’t really experience his period at Arsenal, I was still a bit too young then. I love English football. Jurriën has that too. As a child, Arsenal was already his number one club.

“That’s why it’s extra. It’s great that he plays there now. I didn’t have a favorite club myself, but I do enjoy watching the Premier League.”

Timber will be a superb player for us, and him being a childhood Gooner means he is living his dream at the moment.

On our books, he gets the chance to become a hero for his favourite club, and we expect him to take that chance with both hands.

