Jurrien Timber has certainly impressed everyone after Arsenal’s win over Man City

The new Arsenal signing Jurrien Timber appears to have impressed everyone, including Chelsea Women’s boss Emma Hayes. After seeing him excel at left back in the Community Shield against Manchester City, she observed why the Arsenal £38 million arrival from Ajax may be a brilliant signing for Mikel Arteta.

“Yeah, superb. Good defender, but equally, he was adept at tucking in midfield. He’s got the qualities to play the Arteta way. His qualities suit the manager’s ideas. I think he’s a great signing,” she said.

Hayes was speaking on ITV after Arsenal won the Community Shield on penalties after a 1-1 draw, with Leandro Trossard equalising for Arsenal in the dying minutes of the Community Shield final to cancel Cole Palmer’s strike.

Timber was bought to play right back or central defence, but his performance against Manchester City at left back, one of the best teams in the league, just goes to show how valuable he is. He has undoubtedly improved Arsenal’s defence, which suffered at the end of last season. The ex-Ajax player will undoubtedly play a significant role for Arsenal this season, but Kieran Gibbs believes Arteta will gradually ease him into the team, as he told ESPN.

“It will be a tough one because he does look really good,” said Gibbs. “But I don’t think he is going to come in straight away after Ben White’s season last season.

“I think it will take its time. But there are so many games that he will get games anyway, so Arteta will have to rotate at some point during the season.”

The good thing about having two playerts for every position means that Arteta will have to start being ruthless, and also to force top players to have a rest now and then. We will be a lot fitter when it comes to the end of the coming season….

Daniel O

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…