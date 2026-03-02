Jurrien Timber is enjoying chasing trophies as an Arsenal player

Jurrien Timber is relishing the challenge of pursuing silverware with Arsenal since the beginning of this season. The defender has become an integral figure at the Emirates in recent campaigns and has delivered another impressive series of performances this term.

Arsenal possesses several dependable players who have contributed to their strong form, yet Timber has distinguished himself in several respects. His consistency, composure and influence have ensured he remains a trusted presence in the side, with the manager continuing to rely heavily on his contributions.

A Key Figure in Arsenal’s Campaign

Timber underlined his importance by scoring one of Arsenal’s goals in their 2-1 victory over Chelsea, further enhancing his growing reputation. The Dutchman has embraced responsibility and appears proud to represent a team competing on multiple fronts. Each time he features, Arsenal have looked assured and competitive, reinforcing the belief that he plays a pivotal role in their pursuit of honours.

The club view him as a positive influence within the squad, both on and off the pitch. His determination to embrace the pressure of a title challenge reflects the collective mindset within the dressing room as the campaign approaches its decisive stages.

Focused on the Bigger Picture

The recent win against the Blues has preserved Arsenal’s hopes of securing a remarkable quadruple this season. While expectations continue to rise, Timber has stressed the importance of maintaining perspective and enjoying the journey.

He said to the BBC, “We have to enjoy it. It is a privilege to be standing here with my team-mates, with Arsenal, we are fighting for these titles. You have to enjoy it, it’s a beautiful place and we are enjoying it. Game by game and at the end hopefully something beautiful.”

His remarks highlight a balanced approach, combining ambition with appreciation, as Arsenal continue their pursuit of major trophies.