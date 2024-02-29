Jurrien Timber offers Arsenal a massive injury boost

Jurrien Timber has taken another significant step towards a full return to training, providing a substantial fitness boost for Arsenal. The Dutch defender sustained a serious injury at the beginning of the season, keeping him sidelined since then.

Timber, considered one of Arsenal’s crucial recent signings, was a starter in the team’s opening league game of the season before his injury. Since then, he has been on the road to recovery, gradually working his way back to full fitness.

Recent developments suggest that Timber is now just weeks away from making his return. According to reports from Football London, he participated in a recent training session, engaging in some drills with the group. While he didn’t complete the entire training session, his active involvement indicates positive progress towards a full return to training and eventually competitive action.

Just Arsenal Opinion

It’s certainly positive news for Arsenal fans to hear about Jurrien Timber’s progress towards a return to full training. His impending comeback could indeed provide a significant boost to the team, offering fresh options and defensive reinforcement in the latter part of the season.

Timber’s anticipated return is akin to a January signing, providing Arsenal with added depth and quality for the remaining matches. It’s essential to manage his recovery carefully, ensuring that he returns to action when fully fit and ready to contribute effectively.

