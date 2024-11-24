Jurrien Timber proved against Forest that he is the perfect replacement for Ben White

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal controls the ball under pressure from Nicolas Dominguez of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal stumbled into the November international break but have emerged in top form with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest Saturday afternoon.

When the league resumed after the November international break, our only expectation for Jurrien Timber was that he demonstrate his true abilities. We expected him to fill in for Ben White, who we now know will be out for months.

In Arsenal’s win over Forest, Timber did a fantastic job out of 10; he not only ensured the team defensively, he also got forward so well and linked up constantly with Saka and Odegaard. The Evening Standard’s Simon Colling gave him a 7, describing his performance as tireless.

He said of Timber: “Had a goal ruled out early on after Mikel Merino was ruled offside in the build-up. A tireless performance and looks set for a good run in the team with Ben White out.”

Versus Forest, he recorded the following stats (as per Sofascore):

88 minutes played

66 touches

44/47 completed passes

2 key passes

2/3 ground duels

1/1 aerial duel

2 fouled

Jurrien Timber has either padlocked or neutralized every winger who’s faced him so far this season. Callum Hudson Odoi of Forest must be haunted by the “challenges” the Dutchman gave him on Saturday. He joins an elite list of impressive ballers who’ll live to tell what a tough opponent 1v1 the Arsenal fullback is.

Timber is already one of Arsenal’s most reliable players; it’s scary to think he is only going to get better as he continues to build on his momentum.

How impressed were you with Timber? Is the Arsenal right-back in capable hands?

https://www.standard.co.uk/sport/football/arsenal-player-ratings-nottingham-forest-saka-odegaard-b1195834.html