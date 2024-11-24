Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Jurrien Timber proved against Forest that he is the perfect replacement for Ben White

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal controls the ball under pressure from Nicolas Dominguez of Nottingham Forest (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal stumbled into the November international break but have emerged in top form with a 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest Saturday afternoon.

When the league resumed after the November international break, our only expectation for Jurrien Timber was that he demonstrate his true abilities. We expected him to fill in for Ben White, who we now know will be out for months.

In Arsenal’s win over Forest, Timber did a fantastic job out of 10; he not only ensured the team defensively, he also got forward so well and linked up constantly with Saka and Odegaard. The Evening Standard’s Simon Colling gave him a 7, describing his performance as tireless.

He said of Timber: “Had a goal ruled out early on after Mikel Merino was ruled offside in the build-up. A tireless performance and looks set for a good run in the team with Ben White out.”

Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal which was later ruled out for offside during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest
Jurrien Timber of Arsenal celebrates scoring a goal which was later ruled out for offside during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Versus Forest, he recorded the following stats (as per Sofascore):

88 minutes played
66 touches
44/47 completed passes
2 key passes
2/3 ground duels
1/1 aerial duel
2 fouled

Jurrien Timber has either padlocked or neutralized every winger who’s faced him so far this season. Callum Hudson Odoi of Forest must be haunted by the “challenges” the Dutchman gave him on Saturday. He joins an elite list of impressive ballers who’ll live to tell what a tough opponent 1v1 the Arsenal fullback is.

Timber is already one of Arsenal’s most reliable players; it’s scary to think he is only going to get better as he continues to build on his momentum.

How impressed were you with Timber? Is the Arsenal right-back in capable hands?

  1. He’s very skilled and versatile. Once White becomes fit, Timber had better play inverted LB again

    His only weakness is just his aerial ability. Luckily, no team tried to exploit it yet

