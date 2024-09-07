Jurrien Timber puts his name forward for Arsenal’s vacant midfield spot against Spurs

There has been an avalanche of articles discussing how Mikel Arteta will line up his starting XI against Tottenham, since the unexpected sudden injury to Mikel Merino, and the even more unexpected red card for Declan Rice against Brighton.
There have been cases put forward for many different ways to overcome both absences, like moving Havertz back to midfield and using Jesus up front, or just giving Jorginho his first start of the season, to radically giving young Ethan Nwaneri a chance to shine after his exceptional performances in pre-season.
The latest interview with Jurrien Timber, who has now finally regained full fitness after his year long ACL injury, and he has now put his mame forward as a possible choice for Arteta in midfield as well. He said in the Mirror: “The centre of defence at Arsenal sits with Saliba and Gabriel. Where I play doesn’t matter to me as long as I’m playing. I can do well there [as a left-back] and the national coach can also put me there. It is a really nice position and I also play a lot in midfield. I have to play a lot of minutes now and it helps that I am multifunctional.”
Well, it certainly looks like Mikel Arteta has a big dilemma on how to set out his midfield against Tottenham. Could Timber be his secret weapon?
That will be a slap on Jorginho. He should be considered for left back as we don’t know whether Calafiori will be available.
I think Jorginho knows he’s not up to it against the elite teams in the league. Don’t be surprised if comes out he’s doing coaching badges this season whilst playing.
Have you seen his performances as captain of Italy? He is far from over the hill…
Very good idea
Timber will be required in the LB position to prevent Spuds RW from cutting inside and shoot
Better assign Zinchenko in the left-sided AM position
Arteta unlikely to try something as radical new as Timber out of position in defensive midfield in a match as big and high pressure as Spurs away
i think more likely go with what the players already know, and which was actually very effective against Leverkusen, which is Havertz in left attacking midfield
Jesus then starting up front
Havertz is a very different player to that of this time last year, and Arteta trusts him