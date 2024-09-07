Jurrien Timber puts his name forward for Arsenal’s vacant midfield spot against Spurs

There has been an avalanche of articles discussing how Mikel Arteta will line up his starting XI against Tottenham, since the unexpected sudden injury to Mikel Merino, and the even more unexpected red card for Declan Rice against Brighton.

There have been cases put forward for many different ways to overcome both absences, like moving Havertz back to midfield and using Jesus up front, or just giving Jorginho his first start of the season, to radically giving young Ethan Nwaneri a chance to shine after his exceptional performances in pre-season.

The latest interview with Jurrien Timber, who has now finally regained full fitness after his year long ACL injury, and he has now put his mame forward as a possible choice for Arteta in midfield as well. He said in the Mirror: “The centre of defence at Arsenal sits with Saliba and Gabriel. Where I play doesn’t matter to me as long as I’m playing. I can do well there [as a left-back] and the national coach can also put me there. It is a really nice position and I also play a lot in midfield. I have to play a lot of minutes now and it helps that I am multifunctional.”

Well, it certainly looks like Mikel Arteta has a big dilemma on how to set out his midfield against Tottenham. Could Timber be his secret weapon?

