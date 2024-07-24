Jurrien Timber reveals the Formula 1 ace that inspires him

Jurrien Timber has opened up about his sources of motivation, revealing that it’s not only from footballers, which might surprise some Arsenal fans.

Timber is determined to make a significant impact at Arsenal this season, especially after missing much of the last campaign due to a long-term injury. The Dutchman was considered one of Arsenal’s best signings last summer, and the club had high hopes for him to become a key player.

Unfortunately, he was injured during his first league game and remained sidelined until the closing weeks of the season. Now, Timber is eager to impress at the Emirates this season.

Interestingly, Timber has revealed that he draws inspiration from Max Verstappen, the Formula 1 champion, alongside other influences, which highlights his diverse sources of motivation and determination to succeed.

The top driver is one of the best sportsmen in the world, and Timber said, as quoted by the Daily Mail:

‘I like to look at winners and in the NBA you see them a lot.

‘But also you look at Max Verstappen, you see his interviews sometimes after races and you are like, “Wow, this guy is such a big winner” and I love to see that, see his comments that happen after a race.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is one of the players we expect to perform well for us this season, and Max Verstappen is a great sportsman who inspires us.