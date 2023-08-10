Jurrien Timber says Arsenal’s “expectations are high”

The win over Manchester City in the Community Shield will give Arsenal much-needed confidence, says Arsenal’s new signing Jurrien Timber.

Last Sunday, Arsenal had a chance to hit Manchester City with their first blow of the season, and they just did it, producing a spectacular comeback to draw 1-1 and win the Community Shield through penalties. Much has been said about what that win does to Arsenal’s season, but there’s no doubt Timber’s claims that Arsenal have shown they can compete and match what every Gunner has been thinking about.

The versatile defender said on the Arsenal website, “I think it gives us a lot of confidence. We can compete with them, and everyone saw that, against one of the biggest teams in the world, if not the biggest. It doesn’t say everything, but it says a lot.

“The expectations are high, which is good for a club like Arsenal, so let’s aim for the highest possible things, and we’ll see at the end of the season where we’re standing.”

Timber is tipped to excel at the Emirates. His brilliance has been displayed throughout pre-season and in his first competitive start last weekend.

Alongside Kai Havertz and Declan Rice, the ex-Ajax star has raised the Gunners’ levels up. Hopefully, they will, along with the other signings to be made, help Arsenal end their title drought come the end of the 2023–24 season.

Darren N

