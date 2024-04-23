Jurrien Timber scores stunner on his return to action for Arsenal U21

Jurrien Timber took just eight minutes to score a screamer for Arsenal’s U21 yesterday on his return to action after a long-term injury.

The defender has been sidelined since August and has gone through a long recovery process.

He is now close to playing for the Gunners’ first team, but before that can happen, the Gunners have to give him minutes away from competitive senior football.

Mikel Arteta hinted that he will play with the youth team and probably in a behind-closed-doors friendly before being given a proper first-team return.

He travelled with the club’s U21 yesterday as they faced Blackburn, and the former Ajax man opened the scoring with a stunning goal, the Daily Mail reports.

The defender received a pass on the edge of the box, jinked to his right and unleashed a shot which brushed the bar and in it went.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber’s return is a huge boost for us, and he will be helpful in the remaining games this season.

The goal he scored is not the most important thing because he is not a striker. If he responds well to getting those minutes on the pitch now that the game is over, he will be back in the senior team soon.

