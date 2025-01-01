Timber’s versatility and reliability have made him a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s squad. With Ben White sidelined by a long-term injury, Timber has stepped up as Arsenal’s first-choice right-back, consistently delivering solid performances. His return to form and fitness has bolstered the team’s defensive stability, making him an indispensable player as Arsenal competes on multiple fronts.

The Gunners have a chance to claim as many as four trophies in 2025, and their supporters believe this is the perfect time for the current squad to secure silverware. Timber shares this ambition and is determined to help the team achieve success. Speaking to Arsenal Media, he outlined his main goal for the year, saying:

“To win a big prize, I think. That’s the biggest wish, with the club, of course. That would be amazing. I have a good feeling, so let’s see.”

The optimism within the Arsenal camp is palpable, and Timber’s enthusiasm reflects the hunger for success that runs through the squad. Having already shown resilience in returning from his injury setback, Timber is now focused on contributing to Arsenal’s pursuit of glory across the Premier League, domestic cup competitions, and Europe.

As the season progresses, Timber’s performances and leadership on the pitch will undoubtedly play a crucial role in any success Arsenal achieves. With his commitment to the club’s ambitions and his unwavering desire to win trophies, Timber is proving to be a key asset for the Gunners as they aim to make 2025 a memorable year.