Jurrien Timber speaks about Ten Hag after snubbing Man Utd for Arsenal

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has credited Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag for handing him the confidence to excel as a footballer even though he snubbed the Red Devils to move to Arsenal.

The Dutchman had been one of the finest defenders in his country in the last three seasons before he moved to the Emirates this summer.

A year ago, United was keen to add him to their squad, a move that meant he would follow Ten Hag to England, but he turned them down to spend one more season in The Netherlands.

The last campaign was not the best for him, but he still secured a move to the Emirates. Speaking about his career until now, he said via Mirror Football:

“Erik ten Hag gave me confidence and made me a much better footballer. I decided to stay an extra year at Ajax and develop as a player. Now the time feels right

“Every year I look at how I have grown as a defender — my ultimate goal is to become the best defender in the world. Last year I extended my contract and made agreements with the club about how I could leave.

“I was able to enjoy the best football training imaginable at Ajax and make great strides. If you can give something back in return in the form of a transfer fee of around £40m, this has been the almost perfect picture. Of course, last season was disappointing, but before that I won two league titles and enjoyed wonderful years.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Timber is one of the finest defenders in Europe at the moment and we have signed an outstanding player.

His arrival at the Emirates increases the competition for a playing spot, making everyone give their best in different games.

