Jurrien Timber talks about where he is likely to play in Arsenal’s setup

Jurrien Timber on preferred position and how Arsenal can win the League

I’ve been a big fan of Jurrien Timber for a while now, I watched a lot of him at Ajax and think that he could be massive for Arsenal this season. After being injured early last season, he spent the entire season watching from the sidelines and trying to get back on the field. He was lucky enough to get a taste in the last few games of the season but he is going to be like a whole new signing for us this year which I think gives us a huge benefit.

Our backline last season was mainly solid throughout the whole season, with Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White playing almost every game, but obviously we had a few injuries at left back and could have really used Timber being fit. He’s so versatile he can play across the whole backline. He’s currently fit and with Mikel Arteta and the squad for pre season, and Timber has said this about the upcoming season;

“Well you said almost perfect, well this season we need to make it perfect, hopefully, uh we’re going to end up with some prizes at the end of the season. Let’s see, we start from here, in America, some nice games ahead and then from there we go”

“Yeah it was a big blow at then end, what you said, the start was huge, but I look at it in a positive way, I tired to look at it in a positive way, I came out well, I feel good anyway, it’s a year later, time goes quick, but I enjoy my time here and I’m excited to start again”

Speaking on Mikel Arteta “from the very start, to be honest, last year when we were here, he was very supportive already, and I have to say during my injury as well, it helped to have such a manager like him”

“Last pre-season I started a lot as a left-back and I enjoyed it as well so I am happy to play. I spoke about it with Ben White as well. I think it’s good to be versatile just to play more positions. You’re also able to get more minutes then I think and the coach can put you in more places, I think it’s nice for him as well. And I’m just hoping to play anywhere.”

I have no doubts that Timber will be a big part of our squad this season, I think a lot of fans will be surprised at just how good he can be, and although things seem pretty solid at the back after last season, I can see Arteta using Timber a lot. It will be interesting to see how he’s used and if Arteta will just bring him straight into the first team, but I do know here’s more than good enough to be there and will give us another level of squad depth at the back for the upcoming season which is no doubt going to be a busy and hard one.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.