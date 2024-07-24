Jurrien Timber talks about where he is likely to play in Arsenal’s setup

Jurrien Timber on preferred position and how Arsenal can win the League
I’ve been a big fan of Jurrien Timber for a while now, I watched a lot of him at Ajax and think that he could be massive for Arsenal this season. After being injured early last season, he spent the entire season watching from the sidelines and trying to get back on the field. He was lucky enough to get a taste in the last few games of the season but he is going to be like a whole new signing for us this year which I think gives us a huge benefit.
Our backline last season was mainly solid throughout the whole season, with Gabriel, Saliba and Ben White playing almost every game, but obviously we had a few injuries at left back and could have really used Timber being fit. He’s so versatile he can play across the whole backline. He’s currently fit and with Mikel Arteta and the squad for pre season, and Timber has said this about the upcoming season;
“Well you said almost perfect, well this season we need to make it perfect, hopefully, uh we’re going to end up with some prizes at the end of the season. Let’s see, we start from here, in America, some nice games ahead and then from there we go”
“Yeah it was a big blow at then end, what you said, the start was huge, but I look at it in a positive way, I tired to look at it in a positive way, I came out well, I feel good anyway, it’s a year later, time goes quick, but I enjoy my time here and I’m excited to start again”
Speaking on Mikel Arteta “from the very start, to be honest, last year when we were here, he was very supportive already, and I have to say during my injury as well, it helped to have such a manager like him”
“Last pre-season I started a lot as a left-back and I enjoyed it as well so I am happy to play. I spoke about it with Ben White as well. I think it’s good to be versatile just to play more positions. You’re also able to get more minutes then I think and the coach can put you in more places, I think it’s nice for him as well. And I’m just hoping to play anywhere.”
I have no doubts that Timber will be a big part of our squad this season, I think a lot of fans will be surprised at just how good he can be, and although things seem pretty solid at the back after last season, I can see Arteta using Timber a lot. It will be interesting to see how he’s used and if Arteta will just bring him straight into the first team, but I do know here’s more than good enough to be there and will give us another level of squad depth at the back for the upcoming season which is no doubt going to be a busy and hard one.
What’s your thoughts Gooners?
Daisy Mae
He has just come back from an ACL so cannot be expected to put in the sort of shifts that the likes of Saka and Rice manage over a season. The most sensible option for the first half of the season would be to start him in the league cup and occasional European games with sub appearances in the premier league.
CDM in training?
With the imminent arrival of Calafiori, and the consistency on White, Saliba and Gabriel, the defence looks like it will pick itself. Unless Arteta incorporates meaningful rotation next season, (I hope he does but it’ll be a departure from his previous decisions) surely Timber must be earmarked as the Partey-replacement-CDM that allows Rice to take up a more offensive role. Otherwise, where and when does he play?
Possibly he will at least cover the CDM position, but I think even he will be thinking he’ll gradually work his way back into the side. Last thing anyone wants is a major setback after such a long injury layoff
With a bigger squad and moreover better players I am sure Artets will rotate more especially with the enlarged CL matches
You get the feeling Arteta doesn’t like playing squad players unless they’re good enough so by trying to get 2 players per position he trusts that should mean more completion as well as more rotation
Remember last week, I said it here first, Timber will be the new defensive midfielder for Arsenal and you all agreed, except Grandad. They will still need another DM in case Timber is needed to cover elsewhere as he’s so versitle.
Zinch should be used there …isn’t that his preferred position and where he plays for Ukraine !?
What on earth are you talking about daveg? I suggest you re-read my reply to your assertion that you were first to suggest Timber might play at DM.
Personally, I think he is a better RB than White. He is much better on the ball and can drift into midfield, If you have Calafiori on the other side you would become a pain to play against because you would never know which of the two full back would over load and given their defensive skills you could not target them either, like teams did with Zinchenko, who was great coming into midfield but was often exposed defensively.
Timber is not going to play DM for Arsenal, I’ve read that a lot from a few here for a while now, I don’t know where they get this idea from. His game style suits the inverted full back role or as a traditional fullback full of running and high energy and he is quite excellent at that and would suit Arsenal best. Why trade such a strength for obvious limitations? He hasn’t shown the calmness of mind yet or any signs of it to control the match/midfield from the DM role. Guys, we are talking about controlling a PL or CL match.
Solwills it’s just opinions, but I will add your name with Grandad as the two doubters to bring this back to you and just Arsenal later on.
It’s not just Timbers energy as i posted earlier, but the fact that he is every where on both side off the pitch and through the middle, making passes and making tackles everywhere. Unlike a fullback, he is on both sides of the pitch as well as in the middle, that is not the runs of a fullback to be all over the pitch, that is a midfielder. So due to his defensive capability and the fact that he covers every blade of grass, he is another Declan Rice in the making.
I will however immortalise your doubt and remind you when it happens, but you are right, it’s just speculative opinion, but a reasonable prediction given his attributes and style of play. But of course your opinion is also valid, yours and granddad’s.
He also appears to be very good on the half turn, has shown signs of handling on the ball pressure well (unlike Lokonga for example), and appears to have a very good long passing game in him. As you stated, all except Solwills, and Granddad (whose opinion on players I very much come to respect, btw) may be all wet on this. However, it is possible that MA will allow us to all find out (hopefully not out of necessity, lol).
Yeah I know daveg, but one opinion that I do not see happening, not with what he offers our system out wide only to limit him in a dm role when we have better players in that role also. Players who can read and dictate play from that position. Timber looks like a player that wants to push forward at virtually every given opportunity not one with the calmness of mind to sit back and dictate play, there would be a massive hole in dm if he plays that role. Partey, Rice and Zinchenko can play that role better.
I hope he does not Bruised Banana. Timber is one player I’ve been waiting for one year now to fully enjoy watching him play for Arsenal at Rb, maybe Lb. Imagine the assists he can provide this team from the Rb position. While I appreciate all Ben White has done especially defensively in the role, Timber can offer us a similar if not the same defensive protection whilst giving us a much better attacking contribution. I’ve seen a lot of loose crosses an d passes from White that a certain Timber would have executed better.