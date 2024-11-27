Jurrien Timber was brilliant once again v Sporting – Imagine what he’ll be like when fully fit

Arsenal’s 5-1 win over Sporting CP was certainly Jurrien Timber’s best-ever performance as a Gunner.

With Ben White set to be out for the next few months rehabilitating from an injury that’s been holding him back for a while, Timber had to step up and fill in for the Englishman.

We’ve always known Timber is quality; the club didn’t agree to part ways with around £38 million for an average player.Unfortunately, after joining in the summer of 2023, he only managed to make a 51-minute PL debut before picking up an ACL injury that saw him only return to make a cameo appearance in Arsenal’s final game of the season: that 2-1 over Everton.

Of course, in the lead-up to this campaign, Timber was one player many were keen to see how he’ll bounce back from one of the toughest injuries.

So far this season, Timber has been gradually assimilated into the team while attempting to avoid load-bearing injuries.

But it is now that we’re seeing his true colours; he impressed versus Nottingham Forest and versus Sporting Lisbon, he took it a notch higher.The Dutchman’s unbelievable combo of versatility (he is comfortable anywhere on the pitch), intelligence, and great technical ability makes him an asset to this Arsenal team.

Versus Sporting, he was brilliant again. He created the most chances (3) of any Arsenal player and completed the most take-ons, not forgetting he assisted Gabriel Martinelli’s goal.

Summarily he posted the following stats:

1 Assist

84 touches

93% pass accuracy

2/2 dribbles completed

2 Interceptions

3 chances created (most)

100% accurate crosses

Timber turned up Tuesday night; his composure on the ball is just amazing, and we must start getting excited about how well he’s combining with Saka & Odegaard as a triangle on Arsenal’s right-hand side.

The ex-Ajax man, whether defensively, where he’s supposed to be or offensively, is able to adapt to the situation; his body automatically adjusts, and he seems to always make the right decision.

It is scary that he may not be 100%; he is yet to find his rhythm, having just returned from an ACL injury. In Timber, Arsenal have a complete footballer who’s only warming up, even if he seems consistent. It is scary what else we can expect from him, given he’s already producing dynamic performances in defence and is a constant threat in attack.