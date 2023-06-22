Jurrien Timber will be the perfect next addition to Arsenal’s growing pool of talent

Arsenal’s decision to add Jurrien Timber to their team could have far-reaching implications for not only Arteta’s project but also the club’s future. Any top team should leap at the chance to sign the 22-year-old.

Jurrien Timber really wants the move to Arsenal, more than other clubs, including Bayern (@FabrizioRomano via @caughtoffside) pic.twitter.com/HTefRzNXYS — Doc (@karthikadhaigal) June 22, 2023

The Gunners will not be sorry for paying £50 million for his signing. Why so? The Dutch defender will finally strengthen Arsenal’s defence, which was their weak link by the end of the season without William Saliba. He is the ideal Saliba backup. His versatility will see him reinforce the central defense and the right-back position.

With him joining, Arteta will have all the leverage he needs to rotate his squad and keep his team fresh throughout next season. The Ajax No. 2 is only 22 years old; he has plenty of time to progress as a player. He’s been decent at Ajax, but given the right coaching and opportunities, he may be one of the world’s best defenders. He has the potential to become a pillar of Arsenal’s backline for many years, where he can learn from some of the world’s best coaches and players.

If the club is serious about creating a future team, there are few greater moves than bringing this promising young defender to the Emirates.

Timber would be an excellent addition to Arsenal, especially given that he is suited to the Gunners’ playing style. Given his pace and technical ability, he is a fantastic fit for Arsenal’s offensive style of play.

He can also help Arsenal build from the back and create more chances during games as he is comfortable playing out from the back, thus contributing to the team’s attacking play with his passes.

Daniel o