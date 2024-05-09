Jurrien Timber’s amazing strike wins Arsenal Goal of the Month for April

Timber wins Goal Of The Month

Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber has been missing from action all season due to tearing his ACL in a match against Nottingham Forest in August last year. With the defender only being signed from Ajax last summer, we Arsenal fans haven’t been able to see a lot of him in red and white yet, but the 22-year-old has already snatched up Goal of The Month after a wonder strike in the 8th minute of a 2-2 draw against Blackburn for the Arsenal u21’s.

The Dutch defender had missed 9 months of football and has been trying to get back to full fitness all season. Taking only 8 minutes to get off the mark in an Arsenal shirt, Timber made it clear very quickly just what we’ve been missing.

The ball landed to the defender on the edge on Blackburn’s box and he took a quick look up, dropping his shoulder a faking a move left that confused the Blackburn defender and put him off balance, Timber then took a look up a whipped a curling shot towards goal, hitting the inner post and flying into the back of the net to put us in front and get his first goal for the club after such a long journey back to full fitness.

Timber isn’t fit enough to play first team football yet, but if that game is anything to go by, we have a great talent on our hands and because he’s been away from playing for so long, he’s going to feel like a completely new signing for the club.

I doubt we will see any first team football this season as it seems to be getting too late, but hopefully he’s able to stay fit and have a good pre season, I watched a lot of him at Ajax and he’s a great young player and is extremely versatile. He has a lot to learn but working in an environment with a manager like Arteta, I think he will thrive.

When told he had won the award the defender said this Via Arsenal.com: “It’s been eight months, it’s been a long time and it’s hard to put into words how I feel. Just being out there feels amazing, and even now it feels strange. But I feel happy and blessed to be out there and it’s nice to score a goal as well.”

“Even that felt strange. I didn’t quite register it at first, probably because I don’t score a lot of goals. Maybe that’s changed after all the rehab! But it felt amazing and a reward for all the hard work.”

The goal was completely deserved for the Goal of The Month and hopefully we get to see some more of the same stuff soon.

